Latest Galaxy S10, S9, S8 & Tab Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals of 2019: Samsung Galaxy Deals Reviewed by The Consumer Post
Nov 29, 2019, 03:30 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Galaxy deals of 2019? The Consumer Post monitor savings on Samsung Galaxy S10, S10E, Note10, Note10 Plus, Note9, S9 & S9 Plus cell phones over Black Friday & Cyber Monday and are sharing their top picks for shoppers below.
Best Samsung Galaxy deals:
- Save up to 56% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Sprint - featuring discounts on the latest Galaxy S10, Note10 & S10+ smartphones with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S10 for $0/mo with Sprint Flex lease (regularly $37.50/mo.) - at Sprint (offer ends 12/26)
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy cell phones including the Galaxy S10, Note10, S9 & Note9 at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest smartphone deals
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ for $15/mo - regularly $41.67/mo (with Sprint Flex Lease, offer ends 1/9)
- Samsung Galaxy S10e for $5/mo - pick up the Galaxy S10e on sale now at Sprint (offer ends 1/9)
- Save up to $100 on Samsung Galaxy S8 & S9 smarphones at Boost Mobile
- Save up to 86% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T - check the latest deals on top-rated Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy S10, Note10 & Galaxy Fold
- Save up to $220 on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost Mobile - check live prices on top-rated Galaxy S10, Note 10, S9 & Note 9 models and refurbished models
- Save up to $300 on service plan & unlocked Samsung Galaxy smartphones - at Straight Talk
- Save up to 83% on unlocked Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Amazon - save on Samsung's premium factory-unlocked smartphones
- Save up to 70% on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Book2 & more Galaxy Tab devices - find the latest Galaxy Tab tablets and 2-in-1 devices on sale at Sprint.com
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy Watches - save now on the top-rated Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 at Sprint.com (offer ends 1/9)
- Save up to 66% on Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets at Amazon - Samsung's top-rated Android tablets have a thin design, long battery life, immersive display and many are compatible with a precision pen
- Save on Galaxy phones, tablets, wearables & accessories at Samsung.com - including $450 off the Galaxy Note10 with eligible trade in
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Samsung is easily the top Android brand in the market, as their Galaxy line of smartphones continue to be the best-selling models every year. The Galaxy series is notable for being among the first cell phones designed with an edge-to-edge display to maximize the viewing area of the user. In particular, the latest Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus currently has the highest screen-to-body ratio of any smartphone.
The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus may have been released last year, but they are still two of the best-designed phones on the market. The same is said of the Samsung Galaxy Note10 with S Pen stylus and large display. The Samsung Galaxy S10 features an impressive triple-lens camera system while the Samsung Galaxy Note9 has storage capacity that starts at 128GB.
During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Samsung Galaxy smartphones can be acquired with low-cost plans from top carriers Sprint, Verizon, AT&T, Boost and Straight Talk. Factory-unlocked models are offered in Walmart and Amazon for those who prefer flexibility in their network choice. Other Galaxy products such as the Galaxy Watch smartwatches and Galaxy Tab tablets are also available.
