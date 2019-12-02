Latest Garmin Fenix, Vivoactive & Forerunner Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Garmin GPS & Smartwatch Deals Reviewed by Saver Trends
Save on Garmin deals during Cyber Monday 2019 with our up-to-date guide to the best Garmin watch deals including the Fenix 5X & Forerunner 935 smartwatches
Dec 02, 2019, 02:20 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here are the best Garmin Cyber Monday 2019 deals. Save on multisport, running, GPS smartwatches & heart rate trackers by checking out the deals listed below.
Best Garmin deals:
- Save up to 49% on top-rated Garmin activity trackers, smartwatches & GPS navigation systems at Walmart
- Save up to 33% on a wide range of Garmin watches & activity trackers at the Garmin Cyber Days Sale
- Save up to 36% on Garmin fenix, vivoactive, forerunner and vivosmart at Amazon - deals available on top rated fitness trackers, smartwatches and gps navigation systems
- Save up to $150 on a wide range of Garmin smartwatches at Walmart - check deals on Garmin fenix, vivo series & forerunner smartwatches
- Save up to 28% on Garmin fenix smartwatches - at Walmart
- Save up to $200 on Garmin fenix smartwatches at Amazon - deals available on fenix 6, 5X, 5 & 3 smartwatches
- Save up to 33% on Garmin Vivoactive 3, Vivomove, Vivofit & Vivosmart - at Walmart
- Save $100 on Garmin Forerunner 935 & 945 smartwatches - at Garmin.com
- Save up to $147 on Garmin Forerunner smartwatches at Amazon - deals available on Forerunner 35, 235, 645 Music & 945 smartwatches
- Save $150 on fenix 5 Plus series smartwatches at Garmin.com - premium multisport GPS watches with heart rate, maps, music & Garmin Pay functionality
- Save up to $120 on Garmin Vivo series smartwatches and wearables at Amazon - deals available on Vivoactive, Vivomove, Vivofit & Vivosmart wearables
Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time.
Garmin is a very popular brand of sports watches and GPS devices. In the second quarter of 2019, its sales reached $955 million, an increase of seven percent compared to last year. Some of their top products include the Garmin Fenix, Vivoactive 3, Forerunner 235, Vivofit, Vivosmart and the Fenix 5x Sapphire.
Is there an actual difference between Black Friday discounts and those offered on Cyber Monday? Following Black Friday, Cyber Monday enables shoppers to take advantage of more impressive online deals, particularly on computers and electronics items.
Cyber Monday 2018 broke all online spending records in the US with estimated sales of $7.9 billion.
