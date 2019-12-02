Latest Garmin Fenix, Vivoactive & Forerunner Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Garmin GPS & Smartwatch Deals Reviewed by Saver Trends

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here are the best Garmin Cyber Monday 2019 deals. Save on multisport, running, GPS smartwatches & heart rate trackers by checking out the deals listed below.

Garmin is a very popular brand of sports watches and GPS devices. In the second quarter of 2019, its sales reached $955 million, an increase of seven percent compared to last year. Some of their top products include the Garmin Fenix, Vivoactive 3, Forerunner 235, Vivofit, Vivosmart and the Fenix 5x Sapphire.

Is there an actual difference between Black Friday discounts and those offered on Cyber Monday? Following Black Friday, Cyber Monday enables shoppers to take advantage of more impressive online deals, particularly on computers and electronics items.

Cyber Monday 2018 broke all online spending records in the US with estimated sales of $7.9 billion.

