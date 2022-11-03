Latest Generation of RealNex Based on Industry Best Practices Further Drives Operational Efficiencies, Ease of Use

Lead Generation, Over 220 New Templates and Turbo Search added

STAFFORD, Texas, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNex, a commercial real estate technology company, today announced a major release to its flagship RealNex Navigator platform. RealNex Navigator is a complete commercial real estate operating system, featuring CRM, Financial Analysis, Presentations, Marketing, Reporting and Transaction Management. The new release includes the deployment of 222 new presentation templates, a workflow sequence that implements industry Best Practices, new data fields to better manage business development, automated market intelligence for lead generation and a Turbo Search feature to rapidly access targeted information.

"This is yet another incredible advance forward. The update makes our time to value instant. With all system tables, timelines, filters and views pre-built and our world-class presentation library immediately accessible the RealNex start-up is fast, easy and amazingly powerful," noted Jeffrey Finn, CEO.

The new template library in MarketEdge, enables clients to take their CRM property profiles and with one click create professionally designed Flyers, Brochures, Broker Opinions of Value, Proposals and Offering Memorandums. The solution also provides for Investment and Development, Lease vs. Buy, and Sale-Leaseback Analyses. The presentations are customized for sale or lease and virtually every property type. The presentation templates were modeled based on hundreds of client interviews yet are readily configurable for clients based on their specifications and preferences. In addition, the presentation designs include 38 different design options and can be further customized to match clients exacting brand standards.

RealNex CRM has been enhanced based on industry Best Practice workflows and processes. The system tables have been pre-configured to easily model properties, profile clients and manage business development and deals. Client Company profiles now roll-up and provide enhanced portfolio views and prospects can be readily tracked based on status and stage of pursuits and transactions. Keystrokes have been further minimized and data integrity assured with system tables that provide most common options and results.

The CRM has long had a powerful query engine with a flexible display capability which user were readily able to create and save as favorites. To save users time, they are now pre-loaded with the most often desired "Views" such as Lease or Listing Expiration, Properties by type, size and value and Investors based on specific criteria. And, when looking for specific records the blazing fast new Turbo Search finds the exact match in milliseconds. Even more, high probability sale and lease leads are automatically generated with a new market intelligence service.

"We interviewed hundreds of clients and studied the industry Best Practices to streamline and enhance our user journey and experience. The team was then able to codify the process so that we can make great real estate professionals even better by providing the tools they need to manage their day-to-day priorities to win more business and execute transactions most efficiently and give them time back to enjoy the heightened level of success. We are confident that new and long term RealNex users alike are going to love this latest generation of the solution," according to Mark Kingston, Executive Chairman.

RealNex is a leading commercial real estate technology solutions company. It strives to become the portal and marketplace for the commercial real estate industry by integrating sector-based solutions to improve marketplace efficiency, transparency, and liquidity. Its singular solution is designed to improve user success by increasing accuracy, professionalism, and productivity.

