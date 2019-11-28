Latest GoPro HERO Deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019: Best GoPro HERO8, 7, 6 & 5 Action Camera & Bundle Deals Reviewed by Consumer Articles

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's our expert pick of the best GoPro Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals, reviewed and published by the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales team at Consumer Articles.

Best GoPro deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

GoPro HERO8, the latest addition to GoPro's HERO line of action cameras, provides significant upgrades from the HERO7 at a reasonable price point. The new HERO8 Black features improved HDR and is equipped with TimeWarp 2.0, HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization and built-in mounting. For those who wish to save money, GoPro's HERO6 and HERO5 remain excellent options for action cameras.

Does Amazon have Black Friday sales? The biggest deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday are usually offered by Amazon and Walmart.

According to Internet Retailer, Amazon.com is the number one e-retailer in North America as of 2019. Amazon's decision to offer free shipping to purchases made over the holiday sales season last year was most likely a significant factor to the retailer's impressive performance during the period.

Walmart's online growth continues at an impressive pace, as its e-commerce revenue is expected to increase by 33% in 2019, according to market research company eMarkerter. It overtook Apple in 2018 in terms of online revenue, becoming the third biggest e-commerce retailer in the US.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Articles