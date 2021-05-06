Latest innovation from orthopedic tool manufacturer improves efficiency and speed of skeletal traction

"We've spent years innovating power tools for orthopedics, creating a sterilisable cover to allow affordable hardware tools to be used in a sterile environment for surgeries around the world, but in the past year, we found a new application for our expertise – driving pins for skeletal traction procedures at major North American trauma centers performed outside of the operating room," says Lawrence Buchan, CEO of Arbutus Medical. "Our new SteriTrak® kit allows the emergency room to have sterile tools for skeletal traction readily accessible when time is critical. Bone fractures are a traumatic event, but with SteriTrak®, you can now apply temporary traction in about one minute."

The SteriTrak® kit includes a specialized pin and single-use drill cover in the same package. The FDA and Health Canada-cleared DeWalt Drill, batteries, and charger are added at no cost to the hospital. The single-use pre-sterilized cover removes the need to autoclave the power tool. The SteriTrak® kits from Arbutus Medical can be stored in the ER with no need for additional sterilizing.

"Trauma center ERs need a drill for skeletal traction, but most don't have access due to complexity of reprocessing power tools from the operating room." adds Buchan. "About 75% of US Level I and Level II trauma centers perform more than 175 skeletal traction procedures annually, but more than 90% of trauma center ERs don't have a drill for their own use. The SteriTrak® kit will simplify how skeletal traction is performed in the ER by maximizing efficiency, and that's really important, because this is a setting where every second counts."

Through expert medical engineering and a mission to make surgery safer for all, Vancouver, Canada-based Arbutus Medical has designed and commercialized a portfolio of medical devices that can improve care for millions of patients worldwide. Their DrillCover Technology is a reusable liquid and pathogen proof sterile enclosure that envelopes a non-sterile tool and fully seals the power transmission through the sterile barrier. It provides surgeons with an orthopedic drill at a significantly lower price than traditional medical power tools. The SteriTrak® extends the product range to make the application of skeletal traction for damage control orthopaedic surgery safer, faster, and more accessible.

For more information, visit https://arbutusmedical.com/trauma-centers/steritrak .

About Arbutus Medical

Arbutus Medical is a small company with a big vision, committed to simplifying orthopedic surgery to enable safe surgery for all by providing simple orthopedic tools that reduce the cost of surgery for hospitals and patients. Using patented DrillCover technology, Arbutus Medical provides safe, reliable, high quality and affordable surgical tools. To date the company has shipped product capable of safely treating over 53,000 human patients and 38,000 animal patients. across 36+ countries worldwide.

