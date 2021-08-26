Latest Innovations From Raystation, Rayintelligence And Raycare To Be Presented At Estro 2021

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) will be showcasing the latest oncology software innovations at ESTRO 2021, to be held in Madrid from 27 August to 30 August. Attendees will be able to book demonstrations of the RayStation®* treatment planning system, RayIntelligence® the cloud-based oncology analytics system, and RayCare®* the oncology information system during the congress.

The latest versions of RayStation 11A and RayCare 5A were released in May 2021. A new feature in the latest RayStation release is dose planning for Accuray's CyberKnife® System for radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT). RayStation provides support for optimization with the three different types of collimation – fixed cones, Iris™ and Incise™ multi-leaf collimator – as well as all the CyberKnife techniques for Synchrony® real-time motion synchronization. The release also includes additional innovations in machine learning for photon therapy planning and robust proton therapy planning, as well as organ segmentation using deep learning with model support for organs in the head and neck, thorax and pelvis regions.

The exhibition will also feature brachytherapy dose planning with automatic reconstruction of treatment channels combined with powerful dwell time optimization, robust proton therapy planning using machine learning techniques, ultra-fast Monte Carlo dose calculation, multicriteria optimization (MCO), Plan Explorer and many other advanced features of RayStation.

The latest RayStation version also provides expanded integration with the oncology information system RayCare and the treatment control system RayCommand®*, which now enables the clinical workflow to be made even smoother.

New features in RayCare 5A to be showcased at the exhibition include support for managing radiation therapy prescriptions and a new view that provides an overview of patient treatments including information on readiness for treatment. Several features have been added to promote clinical efficiency and improve safety by reducing the number of manual routine tasks. For example, workflow management has been enhanced by the introduction of activity management, support for scripting and several new patient record functions.

RayIntelligence simplifies data integration and supports the analysis of patient and treatment populations, research activities, and workflows, and automatically extracts patient and treatment data from RayStation for visualization and analysis. The first version of RayIntelligence was released in December 2020, and ESTRO 2021 will feature a presentation of the latest version 1C, which has enhanced functionality for analyzing and comparing treatment plans for patient populations.

Participants at ESTRO 2021 are invited to attend the RaySearch lunch symposium, in person or online, on 30 August from 1 pm to 2 pm CEST. RaySearch CEO and founder Johan Löf will introduce RaySearch's product innovations and company news, Dr Kai Schubert from Heidelberg University Hospital in Germany will describe how RayCare facilitates clinical work in a complex treatment environment, Jocelyne Mazurier, Head of Physics, and Gwenaelle Sidorski, PhD student at Oncorad-Group Garonne, Clinique Pasteur, Toulouse, France, will describe their clinical experience and evaluation of RayStation and its machine-learning algorithms.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation® treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand®, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information: www.raysearchlabs.com .

About RayStation

RayStation® is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

About RayCare

The RayCare® oncology information system (OIS) is designed to support the many complex logistical challenges faced by today's oncology clinics. RayCare is closely integrated with RayStation® and provides seamless access to all the powerful planning tools in RayStation, and RayCommand®. The system efficiently coordinates activities in radiation therapy and offers advanced features for clinical workflow automation, and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare responds to the demand from clinics for a more user-friendly and workflow-oriented information system that can support the future of cancer care.

About RayIntelligence

Data-driven oncology represents a new era in healthcare. RayIntelligence® is an innovative cloud-based oncology analytics system that gives meaning to data, empowering cancer centers to reach new levels of personalized care through insights based on clinical data.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

For further information, please contact:

Johan Löf, Founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)8-510 530 00

[email protected]

Peter Thysell, CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)70 661 05 59

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/r/latest-innovations-from-raystation--rayintelligence-and-raycare-to-be-presented-at-estro-2021,c3403873

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3403873/1459533.pdf Press release (PDF) https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/estro2021-pr-1200x620,c2947932 ESTRO2021-PR 1200x620

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories