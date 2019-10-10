Latest Innovations in Medical Device Technologies: 2019 Global Analysis Report
Oct 10, 2019, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latest Innovations in Medical Device Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Market for Medical Device Should Grow from $470.5 Billion in 2018 to Reach $640.9 Billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.4% for the Period of 2018-2023
The report includes:
- An overview of the latest innovations in medical device technologies within the healthcare industry
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Review of emerging medical device innovations by clinical specialties such as trauma and orthopedics
- Insight into government regulations, pricing structure, performance monitoring, and pricing pressure (healthcare initiatives) in the U.S. and Europe
- Discussion of the importance of medical device regulation and regulatory bodies, protection of intellectual property rights, and barriers to medical device innovation
- Profiles of major companies of the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., General Electric Co., Johnson & Johnson and Paradromics Inc.
Report Scope
The key objectives of this study are to:
Review the medical device innovation process. This includes:
- The generation of new ideas.
- Advocacy and idea screening.
- Experimentation and trial process.
- Commercialization.
- Diffusion and implementation of innovation.
- Review medical device innovations by clinical specialty.
Review major new medical device technological advances, developments and innovations. This includes:
- Surgical robotic systems.
- Mobility and cloud access.
- Nuclear medicine imaging devices.
- 4k ultra-high definition medical imaging technologies.
- Telemedicine.
- Augmented, virtual and mixed reality devices.
- 3D printing technologies.
- The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare.
- Wearable medical device technologies and the Internet of Things (IoT).
- Radio frequency wireless technologies.
- Bio-printing (artificial organs).
- Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR).
- Bluetooth-enabled medical devices.
Examine the commercial implications of the market introduction of new medical devices. This includes undertaking the following:
- Review the range of joint ventures, collaborations, licenses and research agreements currently focused on new medical device technologies.
- Review of the regulatory requirements, intellectual property protection, patents and trademark process.
- Review the impact that the new and improved technologies will have on the market dynamics by geographic region.
- Survey the key players involved in the development of new and innovative medical device technologies together with major improvements to existing technologies and provide company profiles.
By purchasing this study, the reader will gain:
- An improved understanding of the current state and future of new and emerging innovative medical device technologies.
- The latest information on the leading companies engaged in developing new and improving existing medical device technologies, a review of the status of their intellectual property and product pipelines, and insight into their proprietary technologies.
- An understanding of the impact that these new products and technologies will have on the growth and development of the medical market.
- An appreciation of how these new medical devices will affect the provision of healthcare, how they will provide clinicians with new methods to treat existing conditions and how these technologies will improve clinical outcomes for patients.
- An awareness of the implication that these new medical device technologies will have on the regulatory and legislative approval process. This will be essential for maintaining compliance in the changing regulatory environment, as well as for promoting commercial competitiveness and facilitating early access to innovative medical device technologies.
- A knowledge of intellectual property protection through patents and trademarks.
- An appreciation of the barriers to innovation in the field of medical devices and how to overcome them.
The analysis includes the use of charts and graphs measuring product growth and trends within the marketplace. Company-specific information, including sales figures, product pipeline status and R&D trends, is provided throughout the report.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Scope of the Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Primary Data and Information Gathering
- Secondary Data and Information Gathering
- Market Revenue Forecasts
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Global Medical Device Market
Chapter 3 Introduction to Medical Device Products and Product Innovation
- Background and Definitions: Medical Devices
- Uses of Various Devices
- Evolution
- Types
- Background and Definitions: Innovation in Medical Devices
- Stakeholders Involved in the Innovative Process
- The Medical Device Industry
- Patent Applications Filed in the Medical Device Technology Industry
- The Cost of Medical Device Innovation
- Current Trends in the Medical Device Technology Industry
- Notable Trends in the Medical Device Technology Industry
- Importance of Innovation in the Medical Device Industry
- Challenges Facing the Sector
- Public Health Systems
- Balancing Patient Needs and Financial Sustainability
- Competitiveness and Innovation
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Strategies
- Distribution Network
- Asia-Pacific
- United States
- Europe
- India
- China
- Others
- Trends
- China
- Europe
- New Products and Technologies
- New Materials
- Refurbished and Replacement Market
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Recommendations
Chapter 4 The Global Medical Device Market
- Introduction
- Global Medical Device Market
- Regional Overview
- North American Medical Device Market
- European Medical Device Market
- Asia-Pacific Medical Device Market
- Latin American Medical Device Market
- Middle East/African Medical Device Market
Chapter 5 Medical Device Regulation, Legislation and Regulatory Bodies
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- (General) Medical Device Directive, MDD (93/42/EEC)
- Active Implantable Medical Device Directive, AIMDD (90/383/EEC)
- In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Directive, IVDMDD (98/79/EC)
- New Medical Devices Regulation (EU) 2017/745 (MDR) and the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (EU) 2017/746 (IVDR)
- The Procurement of MDs and IVDs
- Notified Bodies
- How the European Commission Promotes Innovation
- Regulatory Structure for Medical Device Approval in Germany
- Regulatory Structure for Medical Device Approval in France
- Regulatory Structure for Medical Device Approval in Italy
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
Chapter 6 The Medical Device Innovation Process
- Generation of New Ideas
- Clinical Evaluation and Planning
- Development of Product Prototypes and Prototype Testing
- Business Planning
- Diffusion and Implementation of Innovation
- Protection of Intellectual Property and Patents
- Patentability of Medical Devices
- Concerns, Issues and Considerations
- Who Conducts the R&D for New Medical Device Products?
- Financing of Medical Device Innovations
- The Role of Liability
- Reimbursement of New Medical Devices
Chapter 7 Review of New and Emerging Medical Device Innovations: Anesthesiology
- Global Market for Anesthesiology Medical Device Technologies
- Trends in Anesthesiology
- Applications of Artificial Intelligence for Anesthesia
- Cardiac Output Monitoring in Anesthesiology
- Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia (USRA)
- Developments and Advances in Airway Management: Video Laryngoscopes
- Technological Advances in Wireless and Non-Invasive Peri-Operative Monitoring
- Advances in Awareness Monitoring Technologies
- Future Innovations and Predicted Developments in Anesthesia
Chapter 8 Review of New and Emerging Medical Device Innovations: Cardiovascular Medicine
- Global Market for Cardiovascular Medical Device Technologies
- Trends in Cardiovascular Medicine
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cardiovascular Medicine
- Latest Advances in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR)
- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
- Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR)
- Arrival of Point-of-Care Troponin Testing
- Technological Advances in Wearable and Implantable Cardiovascular Devices
- Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Technologies
- Smartphone Apps and Wearable Devices
- Additional Future Technological Developments for Cardiovascular Devices
- Expanding Catheter-Based Interventions for All Areas of the Body
- Identification and Localization of Calcified Plaque
Chapter 9 Review of New and Emerging Medical Device Innovations: Clinical Chemistry and Clinical Toxicology
- Global Market for Clinical Chemistry and Clinical Toxicology Device Technologies
- Trends in Clinical Chemistry and Clinical Toxicology
- Automation
- Trends in Clinical Laboratory Automation
- Advances in Clinical Laboratory Automation
- Automated Specimen Separation
- Specimen Transportation
- Preanalytical Automation
- Sample Labeling
- Microbiology
- AI and Interpretive Algorithms
- Cell-Based Assays
- Biobanking
- Home-Based Monitoring
- Information Technology
Chapter 10 Review of New and Emerging Medical Device Innovations: Dental
- Global Market for Dental Medical Device Technologies
- General Trends in Dental Treatment and Management
- The Emergence of Consumerism in Dentistry
- Increased Regulatory Involvement in Dental Laboratories by the U.S. FDA
- Hygienists Viewed as Physician Assistants
- Corporate Dental Facilities
- Holistic and Comprehensive Healthcare
- Latest Technological Advances in Dental Implants
- Dental Implants Designed to Overcome Bacterial Infection and Bone Loss
- Recent Advancements in Regenerative Dentistry
- Technological Innovations to Improve Implant Success and Longevity
- 3D Printing Versus CAD/CAM Dental Milling
- New Dental Implant Launches
- New Technologies in Dental Cement
- Latest Technological Advances in Dental Equipment
- Dental Radiology Equipment
- Dental Lasers
- Digital X-rays and Orthopantomogram (OPG)
- The Future for Dental Technologies
Chapter 11 Review of New and Emerging Medical Device Innovations: Ear, Nose and Throat
- Global Market for Ear, Nose and Throat Medical Device Technologies
- Latest Technological Advances in Otolaryngology Implants
- Cochlear Implants
- Medicated, Dissolvable Sinus Stents
- Revolutionizing Grommet Insertion
- Latest Technological Advances in Otolaryngology Equipment
- ENT Navigation
- Latest Technologies Advances in Hearing Aids
- Advances in Circuitry, Algorithms and Directional Microphones
- Wireless Technology
- Cryotherapy for Chronic Rhinitis
Chapter 12 Review of New and Emerging Medical Device Innovations: Gastroenterology and Urology
- Global Market for Gastroenterology and Urology Medical Device Technologies
- Latest Innovations and Technological Advances in Urology Surgery
- Technological Advances in Urological Imaging and Diagnostics
- Technological Advances in Urological Surgical Devices and Techniques
- Latest Innovations and Technological Advances in Gastroenterology Surgery
- Technological Advances in Gastroenterological Imaging and Diagnostics
- Innovative Product Developments in Gastroenterological Surgical Devices and Techniques
Chapter 13 Review of New and Emerging Medical Device Innovations: Neurology
- Global Market for Neurology Medical Device Technologies
- General Trends in Neurological Disease Treatment and Management
- Latest Innovations and Technological Advances by Neurological Condition
- Alzheimer's Disease (AD)
- Parkinson's Disease (PD)
- Epilepsy
- Stroke
- Cerebral Aneurysm
- Technological Advances in Neurosurgery
- Stereotactic Radiation Therapy
- Cluster Headaches and Migraines
Chapter 14 Review of New and Emerging Medical Device Innovations: Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Global Market for Obstetric and Gynecological Medical Device Technologies
- Robotics in Gynecology
- Major Technological Advances in Obstetric and Gynecological Ultrasound
- Developments and Product Innovations in Breast Imaging
- iCAD Introduces ProFound AI for 2D Mammography in Europe
- Tomosynthesis Improves Breast Cancer Detection
- Three Palm Software Releases WorkstationOne Version 1.8.8
- Novel Artificial Intelligence Method Predicts Future Risk of Breast Cancer
- The Future of Obstetric and Gynecological Imaging: AI, Cloud and Beyond
Chapter 15 Review of New and Emerging Medical Device Innovations: Ophthalmic
- Global Market for Ophthalmic Medical Device Technologies
- General Trends in Ophthalmic Disease Treatment and Management
- Advances in Ophthalmic Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)
- Current SS-OCT Devices
- Latest Market Introduction of OCT Systems
- Developments in Intraocular Lens Technologies
- Current Advanced IOLs Technologies
- Product Pipeline for New IOL Technologies
- Technological Advances and Development in Glaucoma Surgery
- Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS)
- AI Applications in Ophthalmology
- AI and Deep Learning (DL) in Ophthalmology
- AI and Robotic Surgical Devices in Ophthalmology
- 3D Printing: Printing the Ophthalmic Future
- 3D Printing for Eyewear and Ophthalmic Medical Devices
- 3D Printing Technology in Ophthalmic Surgical Planning
- 3D Printing Technology and Customized Implants
- Promising Ophthalmic Start-ups and New Technologies
- Possible Future Developments in Technologies Applicable to Ophthalmics
- Adaptive Optics Detect Early Diabetes Eye Damage
- Augmented Reality and Ophthalmics
Chapter 16 Review of New and Emerging Medical Device Innovations: Orthopedics
- Global Market for Orthopedic Medical Device Technologies
- Market Factors Affecting and Influencing the Growth and Development of the Orthopedic Device Market
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Latest Advances in Knee Replacement Technologies
- The Journey II XR Total Knee Arthroplasty (Smith & Nephew)
- Latest Advances in Hip Replacement Technologies
- New and Innovative Hip Replacement Technologies
- New and Innovative Hip Resurfacing Technologies
- Orthobiologic Technologies Accelerate the Healing Process
- Advances and Developments in Robotic Orthopedic Surgery
- The MAKOplasty (Robotic Assisted Surgery) (Stryker Corp.)
- Mazor's Robotic-Assisted Surgery Systems (Medtronic)
- The Orthotaxy Surgical Robot (Johnson & Johnson's DePuy Synthes)
- The ROSA Robotically- Assisted Total Knee Replacement System (Zimmer Biomet: Rosa)
- The NAVIO Surgical System (Smith & Nephew)
- The ExcelsiusGPS Robotic Navigation System: Globus Medical
- The NuVaSive's Pulse Integrated Navigation Platform (Smith & Nephew)
- Technological Advances and New Product Innovations in Spinal Surgery
- Computer-Assisted Spinal Navigation Technologies
- Artificial Cervical Discs
- Pedicular Screw Systems
- 3D Printing's Future in Orthopedics
- Augmented Reality (AR) and Orthopedics
- Developments and New Technologies in Fracture Management
Chapter 17 Review of New and Emerging Medical Device Innovations: Radiology
- Global Market for Radiology Medical Device Technologies
- General Trends in Medical Imaging Technologies
- Accelerating Processing Speed
- Expanding the Parameters of 3D and 4D
- Capturing Images at the Right Place at the Right Time
- Automating Workflow
- Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging
- Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and 3D Imaging
- VR and AR Applications
- Recently Approved Products
- Current Development Projects
- Mobile Technologies and the Internet of Things (IoT)
- Mobile Technology: A New Era of Telehealth
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Latest Technological Developments in Computed Tomography
- Latest CT Product Introductions
- Latest Technological Innovations in Magnetic Resonance Imaging
- Intraoperative CT/MRI
- Latest MRI Product Introductions
- Developments and Advances in Ultrasound Imaging
Chapter 18 Review of New and Emerging Medical Device Innovations: Other Segments
- Global Market for Other Medical Device Technologies
- New Technologies for Plastic Surgery
- Development of New Alloplastic Materials
- Negative Pressure Systems
- Developments in General and Personal Device Technologies
- Brain-Machine Interfaces Technologies
- New Pulse Oximetry Devices
- Smart Glasses for the Visually Impaired
- Advances in Hematology and Pathology Device Technologies
- Nucleic Acid Analysis for Liquid Biopsies of Liquid Tumors
- Virtual Biopsy for Skin Lesions Using Vibrational Optical Coherence Tomography
- Ultra-Thin Probe Assesses Tissues Deep Within Lungs
- Developments in Immunology and Microbiology Device Technologies
- Automation in the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory
- Advances in Physical Medicine Device Technologies
- Developments in Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Technologies
- Rehabilitation
Chapter 19 Company Profiles
- Introduction
- Tier 1: Major Multinational Medical Device Corporations
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Beckman Coulter (Part of Danaher)
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- Edwards Lifesciences
- General Electric Co.
- Intuitive Surgical Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic Inc.
- Olympus Corp.
- Philips Healthcare
- Roche (Formerly Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)
- Siemens Ag
- Stryker Corp.
- Teleflex
- Terumo Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Toshiba Medical Systems Corp. (Canon Medical Systems)
- Zimmer Biomet
- Tier 2: Entrepreneurial Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (Smes)
- Abiomed Inc.
- Autonomic Technologies Inc.
- Axonics Modulation Technologies
- Biodan Group
- Biosense Webster (Johnson & Johnson)
- Brainscope Co. Inc.
- Cmr Surgical Ltd. (Formerly Cambridge Medical Robotics)
- Click Diagnotics Inc.
- Day Zero Diagnostics
- Farapulse Inc (Formerly Iowa Approach)
- Gecko Biomedical Sas
- Impulse Dynamics (Usa) Inc.
- Insightec Ltd.
- Irras
- Koning Corp.
- Medineering Gmbh
- Metavention
- Neural Analytics
- Ossdsign Ab
- Owlstone Medical
- Paradromics
- Pixium Vision S.A.
- Oxular Ltd. (Formerly Precison Ocular Ltd.)
- Portal Instruments Inc.
- Prellis Biologics
- Q3 Medical Devices Ltd.
- Tal Medical
- Transenterix Inc.
Chapter 20 Appendix A
- Company Addresses and Contact Details: Tier 1
- Major Multinational Medical Device Corporations
Chapter 21 Appendix B
- Company Addresses and Contact Details: Tier 2
- Entrepreneurial Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Chapter 22 Appendix C
- Government Regulatory Agencies, Professional Organizations and Regulatory Acronyms
Chapter 23 Appendix D
- Commonly Used Acronyms Associated with Medical Device Innovation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7mstcg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article