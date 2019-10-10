Latest Innovations in Medical Device Technologies: 2019 Global Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latest Innovations in Medical Device Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Medical Device Should Grow from $470.5 Billion in 2018 to Reach $640.9 Billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.4% for the Period of 2018-2023

The report includes:



An overview of the latest innovations in medical device technologies within the healthcare industry

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Review of emerging medical device innovations by clinical specialties such as trauma and orthopedics

Insight into government regulations, pricing structure, performance monitoring, and pricing pressure (healthcare initiatives) in the U.S. and Europe

Discussion of the importance of medical device regulation and regulatory bodies, protection of intellectual property rights, and barriers to medical device innovation

Profiles of major companies of the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., General Electric Co., Johnson & Johnson and Paradromics Inc.

Report Scope



The key objectives of this study are to:

Review the medical device innovation process. This includes:

The generation of new ideas.

Advocacy and idea screening.

Experimentation and trial process.

Commercialization.

Diffusion and implementation of innovation.

Review medical device innovations by clinical specialty.

Review major new medical device technological advances, developments and innovations. This includes:

Surgical robotic systems.

Mobility and cloud access.

Nuclear medicine imaging devices.

4k ultra-high definition medical imaging technologies.

ultra-high definition medical imaging technologies. Telemedicine.

Augmented, virtual and mixed reality devices.

3D printing technologies.

The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare.

Wearable medical device technologies and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Radio frequency wireless technologies.

Bio-printing (artificial organs).

Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR).

Bluetooth-enabled medical devices.

Examine the commercial implications of the market introduction of new medical devices. This includes undertaking the following:

Review the range of joint ventures, collaborations, licenses and research agreements currently focused on new medical device technologies.

Review of the regulatory requirements, intellectual property protection, patents and trademark process.

Review the impact that the new and improved technologies will have on the market dynamics by geographic region.

Survey the key players involved in the development of new and innovative medical device technologies together with major improvements to existing technologies and provide company profiles.

By purchasing this study, the reader will gain:

An improved understanding of the current state and future of new and emerging innovative medical device technologies.

The latest information on the leading companies engaged in developing new and improving existing medical device technologies, a review of the status of their intellectual property and product pipelines, and insight into their proprietary technologies.

An understanding of the impact that these new products and technologies will have on the growth and development of the medical market.

An appreciation of how these new medical devices will affect the provision of healthcare, how they will provide clinicians with new methods to treat existing conditions and how these technologies will improve clinical outcomes for patients.

An awareness of the implication that these new medical device technologies will have on the regulatory and legislative approval process. This will be essential for maintaining compliance in the changing regulatory environment, as well as for promoting commercial competitiveness and facilitating early access to innovative medical device technologies.

A knowledge of intellectual property protection through patents and trademarks.

An appreciation of the barriers to innovation in the field of medical devices and how to overcome them.

The analysis includes the use of charts and graphs measuring product growth and trends within the marketplace. Company-specific information, including sales figures, product pipeline status and R&D trends, is provided throughout the report.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Scope of the Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Primary Data and Information Gathering

Secondary Data and Information Gathering

Market Revenue Forecasts

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Global Medical Device Market

Chapter 3 Introduction to Medical Device Products and Product Innovation

Background and Definitions: Medical Devices

Uses of Various Devices

Evolution

Types

Background and Definitions: Innovation in Medical Devices

Stakeholders Involved in the Innovative Process

The Medical Device Industry

Patent Applications Filed in the Medical Device Technology Industry

The Cost of Medical Device Innovation

Current Trends in the Medical Device Technology Industry

Notable Trends in the Medical Device Technology Industry

Importance of Innovation in the Medical Device Industry

Challenges Facing the Sector

Public Health Systems

Balancing Patient Needs and Financial Sustainability

Competitiveness and Innovation

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Strategies

Distribution Network

Asia-Pacific

United States

Europe

India

China

Others

Trends

China

Europe

New Products and Technologies

New Materials

Refurbished and Replacement Market

Mergers and Acquisitions

Recommendations

Chapter 4 The Global Medical Device Market

Introduction

Global Medical Device Market

Regional Overview

North American Medical Device Market

European Medical Device Market

Asia-Pacific Medical Device Market

Latin American Medical Device Market

Middle East /African Medical Device Market

Chapter 5 Medical Device Regulation, Legislation and Regulatory Bodies

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

(General) Medical Device Directive, MDD (93/42/EEC)

Active Implantable Medical Device Directive, AIMDD (90/383/EEC)

In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Directive, IVDMDD (98/79/EC)

New Medical Devices Regulation (EU) 2017/745 (MDR) and the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (EU) 2017/746 (IVDR)

The Procurement of MDs and IVDs

Notified Bodies

How the European Commission Promotes Innovation

Regulatory Structure for Medical Device Approval in Germany

Regulatory Structure for Medical Device Approval in France

Regulatory Structure for Medical Device Approval in Italy

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Chapter 6 The Medical Device Innovation Process

Generation of New Ideas

Clinical Evaluation and Planning

Development of Product Prototypes and Prototype Testing

Business Planning

Diffusion and Implementation of Innovation

Protection of Intellectual Property and Patents

Patentability of Medical Devices

Concerns, Issues and Considerations

Who Conducts the R&D for New Medical Device Products?

Financing of Medical Device Innovations

The Role of Liability

Reimbursement of New Medical Devices

Chapter 7 Review of New and Emerging Medical Device Innovations: Anesthesiology

Global Market for Anesthesiology Medical Device Technologies

Trends in Anesthesiology

Applications of Artificial Intelligence for Anesthesia

Cardiac Output Monitoring in Anesthesiology

Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia (USRA)

Developments and Advances in Airway Management: Video Laryngoscopes

Technological Advances in Wireless and Non-Invasive Peri-Operative Monitoring

Advances in Awareness Monitoring Technologies

Future Innovations and Predicted Developments in Anesthesia

Chapter 8 Review of New and Emerging Medical Device Innovations: Cardiovascular Medicine

Global Market for Cardiovascular Medical Device Technologies

Trends in Cardiovascular Medicine

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cardiovascular Medicine

Latest Advances in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR)

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR)

Arrival of Point-of-Care Troponin Testing

Technological Advances in Wearable and Implantable Cardiovascular Devices

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Technologies

Smartphone Apps and Wearable Devices

Additional Future Technological Developments for Cardiovascular Devices

Expanding Catheter-Based Interventions for All Areas of the Body

Identification and Localization of Calcified Plaque

Chapter 9 Review of New and Emerging Medical Device Innovations: Clinical Chemistry and Clinical Toxicology

Global Market for Clinical Chemistry and Clinical Toxicology Device Technologies

Trends in Clinical Chemistry and Clinical Toxicology

Automation

Trends in Clinical Laboratory Automation

Advances in Clinical Laboratory Automation

Automated Specimen Separation

Specimen Transportation

Preanalytical Automation

Sample Labeling

Microbiology

AI and Interpretive Algorithms

Cell-Based Assays

Biobanking

Home-Based Monitoring

Information Technology

Chapter 10 Review of New and Emerging Medical Device Innovations: Dental

Global Market for Dental Medical Device Technologies

General Trends in Dental Treatment and Management

The Emergence of Consumerism in Dentistry

Increased Regulatory Involvement in Dental Laboratories by the U.S. FDA

Hygienists Viewed as Physician Assistants

Corporate Dental Facilities

Holistic and Comprehensive Healthcare

Latest Technological Advances in Dental Implants

Dental Implants Designed to Overcome Bacterial Infection and Bone Loss

Recent Advancements in Regenerative Dentistry

Technological Innovations to Improve Implant Success and Longevity

3D Printing Versus CAD/CAM Dental Milling

New Dental Implant Launches

New Technologies in Dental Cement

Latest Technological Advances in Dental Equipment

Dental Radiology Equipment

Dental Lasers

Digital X-rays and Orthopantomogram (OPG)

The Future for Dental Technologies

Chapter 11 Review of New and Emerging Medical Device Innovations: Ear, Nose and Throat

Global Market for Ear, Nose and Throat Medical Device Technologies

Latest Technological Advances in Otolaryngology Implants

Cochlear Implants

Medicated, Dissolvable Sinus Stents

Revolutionizing Grommet Insertion

Latest Technological Advances in Otolaryngology Equipment

ENT Navigation

Latest Technologies Advances in Hearing Aids

Advances in Circuitry, Algorithms and Directional Microphones

Wireless Technology

Cryotherapy for Chronic Rhinitis

Chapter 12 Review of New and Emerging Medical Device Innovations: Gastroenterology and Urology

Global Market for Gastroenterology and Urology Medical Device Technologies

Latest Innovations and Technological Advances in Urology Surgery

Technological Advances in Urological Imaging and Diagnostics

Technological Advances in Urological Surgical Devices and Techniques

Latest Innovations and Technological Advances in Gastroenterology Surgery

Technological Advances in Gastroenterological Imaging and Diagnostics

Innovative Product Developments in Gastroenterological Surgical Devices and Techniques

Chapter 13 Review of New and Emerging Medical Device Innovations: Neurology

Global Market for Neurology Medical Device Technologies

General Trends in Neurological Disease Treatment and Management

Latest Innovations and Technological Advances by Neurological Condition

Alzheimer's Disease (AD)

Parkinson's Disease (PD)

Epilepsy

Stroke

Cerebral Aneurysm

Technological Advances in Neurosurgery

Stereotactic Radiation Therapy

Cluster Headaches and Migraines

Chapter 14 Review of New and Emerging Medical Device Innovations: Obstetrics and Gynecology

Global Market for Obstetric and Gynecological Medical Device Technologies

Robotics in Gynecology

Major Technological Advances in Obstetric and Gynecological Ultrasound

Developments and Product Innovations in Breast Imaging

iCAD Introduces ProFound AI for 2D Mammography in Europe

Tomosynthesis Improves Breast Cancer Detection

Three Palm Software Releases WorkstationOne Version 1.8.8

Novel Artificial Intelligence Method Predicts Future Risk of Breast Cancer

The Future of Obstetric and Gynecological Imaging: AI, Cloud and Beyond

Chapter 15 Review of New and Emerging Medical Device Innovations: Ophthalmic

Global Market for Ophthalmic Medical Device Technologies

General Trends in Ophthalmic Disease Treatment and Management

Advances in Ophthalmic Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

Current SS-OCT Devices

Latest Market Introduction of OCT Systems

Developments in Intraocular Lens Technologies

Current Advanced IOLs Technologies

Product Pipeline for New IOL Technologies

Technological Advances and Development in Glaucoma Surgery

Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS)

AI Applications in Ophthalmology

AI and Deep Learning (DL) in Ophthalmology

AI and Robotic Surgical Devices in Ophthalmology

3D Printing: Printing the Ophthalmic Future

3D Printing for Eyewear and Ophthalmic Medical Devices

3D Printing Technology in Ophthalmic Surgical Planning

3D Printing Technology and Customized Implants

Promising Ophthalmic Start-ups and New Technologies

Possible Future Developments in Technologies Applicable to Ophthalmics

Adaptive Optics Detect Early Diabetes Eye Damage

Augmented Reality and Ophthalmics

Chapter 16 Review of New and Emerging Medical Device Innovations: Orthopedics

Global Market for Orthopedic Medical Device Technologies

Market Factors Affecting and Influencing the Growth and Development of the Orthopedic Device Market

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Latest Advances in Knee Replacement Technologies

The Journey II XR Total Knee Arthroplasty (Smith & Nephew)

Latest Advances in Hip Replacement Technologies

New and Innovative Hip Replacement Technologies

New and Innovative Hip Resurfacing Technologies

Orthobiologic Technologies Accelerate the Healing Process

Advances and Developments in Robotic Orthopedic Surgery

The MAKOplasty (Robotic Assisted Surgery) (Stryker Corp.)

Mazor's Robotic-Assisted Surgery Systems (Medtronic)

The Orthotaxy Surgical Robot (Johnson & Johnson's DePuy Synthes)

The ROSA Robotically- Assisted Total Knee Replacement System (Zimmer Biomet: Rosa)

The NAVIO Surgical System (Smith & Nephew)

The ExcelsiusGPS Robotic Navigation System: Globus Medical

The NuVaSive's Pulse Integrated Navigation Platform (Smith & Nephew)

Technological Advances and New Product Innovations in Spinal Surgery

Computer-Assisted Spinal Navigation Technologies

Artificial Cervical Discs

Pedicular Screw Systems

3D Printing's Future in Orthopedics

Augmented Reality (AR) and Orthopedics

Developments and New Technologies in Fracture Management

Chapter 17 Review of New and Emerging Medical Device Innovations: Radiology

Global Market for Radiology Medical Device Technologies

General Trends in Medical Imaging Technologies

Accelerating Processing Speed

Expanding the Parameters of 3D and 4D

Capturing Images at the Right Place at the Right Time

Automating Workflow

Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging

Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and 3D Imaging

VR and AR Applications

Recently Approved Products

Current Development Projects

Mobile Technologies and the Internet of Things (IoT)

Mobile Technology: A New Era of Telehealth

Internet of Things (IoT)

Latest Technological Developments in Computed Tomography

Latest CT Product Introductions

Latest Technological Innovations in Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Intraoperative CT/MRI

Latest MRI Product Introductions

Developments and Advances in Ultrasound Imaging

Chapter 18 Review of New and Emerging Medical Device Innovations: Other Segments

Global Market for Other Medical Device Technologies

New Technologies for Plastic Surgery

Development of New Alloplastic Materials

Negative Pressure Systems

Developments in General and Personal Device Technologies

Brain-Machine Interfaces Technologies

New Pulse Oximetry Devices

Smart Glasses for the Visually Impaired

Advances in Hematology and Pathology Device Technologies

Nucleic Acid Analysis for Liquid Biopsies of Liquid Tumors

Virtual Biopsy for Skin Lesions Using Vibrational Optical Coherence Tomography

Ultra-Thin Probe Assesses Tissues Deep Within Lungs

Developments in Immunology and Microbiology Device Technologies

Automation in the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory

Advances in Physical Medicine Device Technologies

Developments in Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Technologies

Rehabilitation

Chapter 19 Company Profiles

Introduction

Tier 1: Major Multinational Medical Device Corporations

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Beckman Coulter (Part of Danaher)

(Part of Danaher) Boston Scientific Corp.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Edwards Lifesciences

General Electric Co.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Inc.

Olympus Corp.

Philips Healthcare

Roche (Formerly Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

Siemens Ag

Stryker Corp.

Teleflex

Terumo Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Toshiba Medical Systems Corp. (Canon Medical Systems)

Zimmer Biomet

Tier 2: Entrepreneurial Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (Smes)

Abiomed Inc.

Autonomic Technologies Inc.

Axonics Modulation Technologies

Biodan Group

Biosense Webster (Johnson & Johnson)

Brainscope Co. Inc.

Cmr Surgical Ltd. (Formerly Cambridge Medical Robotics)

Click Diagnotics Inc.

Day Zero Diagnostics

Farapulse Inc (Formerly Iowa Approach)

Gecko Biomedical Sas

Impulse Dynamics ( Usa ) Inc.

) Inc. Insightec Ltd.

Irras

Koning Corp.

Medineering Gmbh

Metavention

Neural Analytics

Ossdsign Ab

Owlstone Medical

Paradromics

Pixium Vision S.A.

Oxular Ltd. (Formerly Precison Ocular Ltd.)

Portal Instruments Inc.

Prellis Biologics

Q3 Medical Devices Ltd.

Tal Medical

Transenterix Inc.

Chapter 20 Appendix A

Company Addresses and Contact Details: Tier 1

Major Multinational Medical Device Corporations

Chapter 21 Appendix B

Company Addresses and Contact Details: Tier 2

Entrepreneurial Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Chapter 22 Appendix C

Government Regulatory Agencies, Professional Organizations and Regulatory Acronyms

Chapter 23 Appendix D

Commonly Used Acronyms Associated with Medical Device Innovation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7mstcg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

