Latest innovations in RayStation, RayCare and RayIntelligence to be presented at ASTRO 2023

News provided by

RaySearch Laboratories

29 Sep, 2023, 03:25 ET

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch will be showcasing the latest software innovations at ASTRO in San Diego, California, October 1-4. Participants can book demonstrations of RayStation®* treatment planning system, RayCare®* oncology information system, and cloud-based oncology analytics system RayIntelligence®, in RaySearchs's booth 3245 during the event.

RayStation 2023B offers support for automatic field-in-field planning for photons, a method which generates homogeneous and conformal dose distributions by combining a few subfields, and point-based optimization of brachytherapy plans, and more efficient data loading. Attendees can experience the next steps in workflow improvements for dose tracking and adaptive replanning. Within particle therapy planning, support for proton arcs and robust optimization based on linear energy transfer (LET) will be highlighted.

The latest version of RayCare includes enhanced treatment schedules, support for enhanced data migration, including feature and usability updates to the patient chart and task management. Attendees will be able to experience the new dedicated workspace for treatment course management which supports all user needs in relation to managing the fractionation schedule for treatments including assignment of plans, managing treatment settings, and handling approvals.

RaySearch's latest product, the cloud-based oncology analytics system RayIntelligence will also be demonstrated during the congress. RayIntelligence features support such as import of DICOM data and new clinical goals dashboards.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We're excited to return to ASTRO in San Diego, meeting valued partners as well as customers and potential customers. We are also eager to showcase our latest product innovations to attendees joining us in our booth."

Demonstrations at ASTRO include

  • Brachytherapy planning
  • Cyberknife planning
  • Synthetic CT generation
  • Deep learning segmentation
  • LET evaluation
  • Cloud based data analytics
  • Customizable oncology workflows
  • Occular planning 

Poster presentations

Comprehensive Beam Modeling, Secondary Dose Computations and Treatment Planning for a 1.5 T MRgRTSystem

Speakers

K Kierkels and G Hilgers, Radiotherapiegroep, Arnhem/Deventer, the Netherlands

C Fälth and A Angerud, RaySearch Laboratories AB, Stockholm, Sweden

Towards clinical proton minibeam radiation therapy (pMBRT): development of clinical pMBRT syst prototype and pMBRT-specific treatment planning method

Speakers

Yuting Lin, Weijie Zhang, Dan Johnson, Wangyao Li, Gregory N Gan, Ronald C Chen and Hao Gao, Department of Radiation Oncology, University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, KS, USA

Yolanda Prezado, Institut Curie Research Center, Orsay, France

Erik Traneus, RaySearch Laboratories AB, Stockholm, Sweden

For more information, please contact:
Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories

Also from this source

RaySearch Laboratories : Interim report January 1 - June 30, 2023

Invitation to presentation of RaySearch's interim report for the second quarter of 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.