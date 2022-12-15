Latest Innovative 'Town Square' Adult Daycare, Memory Care Center Opens

Sixth in the franchise and first in Atlanta, Town Square Sandy Springs offers support that may delay progression of Alzheimer's, other dementias

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Town Square® Sandy Springs, an innovative adult day center for those in need of memory or cognitive care, is now open. The first of its kind in Atlanta and the sixth in the U.S., the facility offers experiential adult day enrichment.

"Our person-centered, strengths-based approach to healthy aging supports interventions that reduce risk for disease, may delay dementia progression and postpone the need for long-term care," says Town Square Sandy Springs Director Mary Caldwell, an experienced and credentialed gerontologist. "We are committed to serving our members, but also any person impacted by Alzheimer's or dementia by providing free care consultation, care planning, care partner support groups and education."

Town Square provides a safe, comforting and immersive environment where members spend the day while caretakers are at work, running errands or taking a break from daily routines. Members – as Town Square day guests are called – take part in a range of engaging activities facilitated by highly qualified Program Assistants (with an 8-to-1 caregiver/participant ratio) who leverage therapeutic reminiscing techniques to spark memories and stimulate the mind.

"The impetus for Town Square was to be part of the innovation of the adult day space," says Kellen Stennett, owner of Town Square Sandy Springs. "We saw a huge need to elevate the level of dignity and compassion of people who need cognitive or memory care. I'm proud of the impact we're making in the north Atlanta community."

The 12,000-sq. ft., state-of-the-art facility (8601 Dunwoody Place, Suite 130, just off GA 400 Exit 6) resembles a mid-century American town, with 13 stylized activity rooms representing popular storefronts that existed during that era: a 1950's diner; Starlite Theater; a music room called Spinners; Health Club with themed exercise; a vintage 1964 Ford Thunderbird; as well as a library; working hair and nail salon; craft room; recreation room, among others.

"There is an incredible demand in Atlanta and around the country for quality daycare and resource centers for those with dementia," says Pete Spillum, VP of Operations and Franchising for Town Square. "We are delighted to serve seniors while also giving caregivers a respite from 24/7 care."

In addition to daytime programming (Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.), Town Square is available for rent, evenings and weekends, for corporate meetings, birthday and anniversary parties, and group visits from senior living facilities.

Spillum notes that the seventh Town Square will open in Bradenton, FL later this year. In addition to Atlanta (Sandy Springs), other Town Square locations include Sarasota, FL; Perry Hall, MD; Jersey Shore (Brunswick), NJ; Princeton, NJ; and (NW) Austin, TX. Four additional locations are in-process to open in 2023: two additional New Jersey locations, one in North Carolina and one in Las Vegas. As the population shifts, the 50's and 60's theme of Town Square facilities will roll through subsequent decades.

Town Square is the first adult day center model grounded in reminiscence therapy, specifically for individuals with Alzheimer's or related dementias. A product of the renowned George G. Glenner Centers, its proprietary programming evokes a time when seniors were teens or young adults. Reminiscence therapy has been shown to improve mood, communication and sleep quality, while also reducing anxiety, depression and agitation in those with dementia. Prompts such as movies, music, images, games and other vintage props stimulate long-term memories.

More information: (404) 595-2034, email Mary Caldwell, Center Director, at [email protected]. Find us on Facebook, Instagram or on the Website. Franchise info.

