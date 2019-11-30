Latest iPhone (XR, XS, 11, 8, 7) Cyber Monday Deals for 2019 Compared by Retail Egg

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the top Apple iPhone XR, XS Max, 11 Pro, 8 & 7 Cyber Monday deals for 2019 are being listed below. Online deals specialists at Retail Egg round-up Apple smartphone deals over Cyber Monday and are sharing the best live deals below.

Best Apple iPhone deals:

● Get up to $400 off Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XS & XS Max at Verizon

● Save up to $600 off Apple iPhone XS Max and receive a free Apple Watch - at Verizon (when you switch)

● Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless

● Save up to $700 on Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max & iPhone 11 - at AT&T

● Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at AT&T

● Save up to 50% on the Apple iPhone 11 - deals available on 64GB, 128GB & 256GB iPhone 11 models with leases and line plans at Sprint

● Save up to 60% on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 & more iPhone models - check the latest live deals and line service plans available at Sprint on top-rated iPhone models

● Get iPhone 11 for $0/mo when you trade in your iPhone 6s or newer in ANY condition - at Sprint.com (offer ends 12/5)

● Save up to $270 on Apple iPhones with no contracts at Boost Mobile

● Save up to 50% on Apple iPhone (6, 7, 8, X, XS, XR & 11) smartphones - at Straight Talk

● Save up to 62% on a wide range of prepaid Apple iPhones at Walmart

● Save on a wide range unlocked & renewed Apple iPhones at Amazon - check live prices on Apple iPhone 11, XR, XS, X, 8, 7 & 6 smartphones

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page . Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Apple unveiled the latest iPhone 11 models in October this year. Delivering significant improvements to low-light photography and the highest quality video on a smartphone, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max also house the custom-built A13 Bionic chip. This chip focuses on machine learning and enables unparalleled user experience. It is also lauded to be the fastest chip ever put in a smartphone. Other key features like the dual and triple-lens systems were also added–features that are currently unavailable on previous iPhone models such as the iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and iPhone 6.

Despite the plethora of more affordable Android cell phones available, many users still choose the iPhone for its stylish and intuitive design. Holiday shoppers can take advantage of significant price drops on a wide range of Apple iPhones during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Top-rated carriers such as Boost Mobile and Sprint offer line plans and unlocked versions of iPhone devices.

