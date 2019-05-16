Latest Issue of Chairside Magazine Features Interview With Implant Advocate and Social Media Personality Dr. Philip Gordon

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glidewell Dental, an industry-leading provider of dental laboratory services and clinical products, technologies and education, has released Vol. 14, Issue 2 of Chairside® magazine, featuring a Q&A interview with Dr. Philip Gordon, general dentist and host of the popular podcast "Dental Implant Practices." Learn how Dr. Gordon has "cut through the weeds" to help dentists understand the value of placing implants in the general practice, identify which companies have reliable products and connect with the resources needed to expand their implant services.

Also not to be missed is a compelling case report with Dr. Justin Chi, wherein he presents an esthetic smile makeover with immensely gratifying results. Dr. Christopher Pescatore also delivers a comprehensive look into the anatomy of a natural smile, outlining six basic principles of smile design.

Dr. Keith Thornton offers his unique and provocative view of today's dental treatments for sleep-disordered breathing. Learn more about his perspective on the standard workflow when screening for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and how his TAP® line of oral appliances offers a simple means of improving the lives of patients. Dr. Randolph Resnik shares part two of his series on extraction and socket grafting, aptly entitled "Extraction Site Healing." Readers won't want to miss part three in this series, which will appear in Chairside's next issue, including a comprehensive description of the step-by-step socket-grafting protocol.

Digital treatment planning is highlighted in two articles. First, learn about efficient and predictable implant placement via guided surgery with Dr. Paresh Patel, who illustrates the value of this surgical approach in the general practice. Second is a comprehensive piece which offers step-by-step guidelines to obtain a surgical plan and guide from the DTP team at Glidewell Laboratories, utilizing the company's vast experience restoring implant cases to assist doctors in executing a treatment plan that is both safe and prosthetically driven.

In addition to the articles showcased above, readers won't want to miss the announcement of Glidewell Dental's recently launched Guiding Leaders program, a leadership development initiative which provides business training from top industry leaders to practicing women dentists across the nation. See who has been chosen for this inaugural journey.

Included in this issue is a compelling piece featuring Dr. Scott Methven, whose practice in Wasilla, Alaska, attracts patients throughout the state who wish to take advantage of same-day restorative dentistry with the glidewell.io™ In-Office Solution.

And finally, the magazine highlights the latest information regarding the 2019 Glidewell Dental Symposium, which will take place in Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 8-9, 2019. This event will provide practical clinical and business education, with a first day of fast-paced main podium presentations and a second day of in-depth lectures and hands-on programs crafted specifically to help doctors overcome the challenges faced in everyday dentistry.

Chairside magazine is also available in a digital format which offers readers exclusive content, including in-depth videos, clinical case photos, CE credits and more. It can be accessed anytime, anywhere, from a desktop, tablet or mobile device. Print editions of the quarterly magazine are distributed to dental offices nationwide.

