Latest Market Reports on Wi-Fi & 5G Market with Covid-19 Effect Analysis & Future Growth Analysis | Valutes Reports

WI-FI ENABLED DEVICES SHIPMENT FORECAST, 2020-2024

The Wi-Fi enabled devices shipment reached 3.05 billion units in 2019, with a growth of 2.6% year-on-year.

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the overall shipment of consumer electronics products dropped, including Wi-Fi enabled devices. While smartphones will continue to be the key Wi-Fi-enabled devices, in the long run, the future of smart home appliances, wearables, and other W-Fi-enabled devices will be promising.

This report provides an overview of Wi-Fi enabled device shipment performance over the period 2020-2024 and examines key trends observed over the years.

DEVELOPMENT OF GLOBAL SERVER BRANDS IN 5G ERA (PRE-ORDER)

The growing adoption of 5G is, in turn, increasing the construction of new 5G networks.

The integration of networks like SDN (Software-Defined Networks), network virtualization, edge computing, and white-box hardware is one of the primary elements for efficient implementation of 5G networks. Furthermore. Private network servers commonly used in the past by telecom operators are expected to be slowly replaced with general-purpose servers.

This study offers an insight into the development of servers in the 5G telecommunications industry; discusses the implementation strategies of multinational server leaders, including Dell, HPE, Huawei, and Inspur, in telecommunications and explores their 5G product creation strategies.

5G DEVELOPMENT IN KOREA, UNITED STATES, CHINA, EUROPE, AND JAPAN (PRE-ORDER)

Major countries were initially planning to accelerate their deployment of 5G networks in 2020. However, the COVID-19 outbreak spread has led to lockdowns in multiple cities and has forced countries to slow down their 5G development.

The pandemic has influenced the speed and pace of global 5 G commercialization. Some countries also announced the extension of 5G spectrum bidding plans, which have limited customer desire to embrace 5G. This study summarizes recent significant developments in 5 major regions, including Korea, the United States, China, Europe, and Japan, and analyzes potential impacts.

DEPLOYMENT OF CHINESE MOBILE PHONE BRANDS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS IN INDIA (PRE-ORDER)

Chinese smartphone brands are now aggressively tapping into overseas markets for new business ventures, courtesy the increase in competition and market saturation. One such strongly sought-after country is India, the world's second-largest smartphone market. The country is currently going through a rapid transition from 3G to 4G. Additionally, the government is attempting to commercialize 5G networks.

The government of India is also introducing Make in India initiative with policies to attract foreign investment and encourage foreign companies to set up factories in the country. With this knowledge and an already strong foothold to their credit, Chinese brands are likely to build a local supply chain ecosystem in India. Due to the recent changes in the global market, cost considerations, and the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak, India is ascertained to be one of the potential central hubs for smartphone companies.

DEVELOPMENT TRENDS OF MAJOR 5G CPE SUPPLIERS: HUAWEI, ZTE, NETGEAR, INSEEGO, AND SAMSUNG (PRE-ORDER)

The global commercial launch of 5G in 2019 triggered the development of the 5G CPE (Customer Premises Equipment) market. Many in the mobile communications sector have drawn themselves attracted to this market. In this research, we have focused on five such leading suppliers of 5G CPE from China, the United States, and South Korea.

The research also evaluates the product lineups and market presence of these suppliers, while shedding light on their progress in offering 5G services and other related major development trends and growth-hindering challenges.

