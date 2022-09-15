LATEST MOTOROLA NURSERY SMART VIDEO BABY MONITOR AWARDED 2022 K+J Innovation Award
Sep 15, 2022, 12:16 ET
The new PIP1610 HD CONNECT Wins "World of Kids Safety at Home Award" at Kind + Jugend
COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SGW Global, the brand partner of the Motorola brand for Connected Nursery, is celebrating the Motorola PIP1610 HD CONNECT winning the World of Kids Safety at Home Award category at Kind + Jugend's 2022 Innovation Awards.
"We are delighted that the Motorola PIP1610 HD CONNECT won the World of Kids Safety at Home category at Kind + Jugend's 2022 Innovation Awards," said Malcolm Paton, Executive Director of SGW Global. "PIP's award-winning design and technological features make it a must have for parents everywhere."
Designed with a distinctive and approachable character, PIP brings a real sense of friendliness into the child's nursery, perfectly complementing the child's environment, but also fitting into the family lifestyle with minimalist surfacing, high performance and style. PIP embeds the latest technology and the Motorola Nursery app allows parents to keep an eye and ear on their child no matter where they are, never missing a moment.
To create PIP's unique look, Motorola Nursery commissioned Tej Chauhan, the award winning designer known for his unique Soft Power approach to product design. The soft lines and simplicity of Chauhan's solutions fitted perfectly with the vision of Motorola Nursery and its young aspirational customer base.
The Innovation Award – the most important and prestigious distinction of the industry – is presented each year at Kind + Jugend in various categories. A jury comprised of trade journalists, healthcare experts and industry consultants select the top innovations, which are showcased at the trade fair in an attractive special presentation as well as online.
PIP1610 HD CONNECT + PIP1610-2 HD CONNECT (Two Camera Pack)
5.0" Wi-Fi® HD Motorized Video Baby Monitor
PIP is a smart friendly night vision HD camera with remote pan, tilt and zoom, so you can keep an eye on your baby no matter where you are. Enjoy new levels of clarity with the high definition 720p 5" portable color monitor, and with two noise level indicator bars and more, we've got your monitoring needs covered. Secure. Effortless. Connected.
Features:
- Wi-Fi connectivity for on-the-go viewing using the Motorola Nursery app
- Full HD 1080p video streaming to your smartphone using the Motorola Nursery app
- 24 hour event monitoring and streaming
- 2.4GHZ FHSS wireless connectivity for in-home viewing
- 5" HD color 720p portable monitor with up to 6 hours battery life
- Motorized pan, tilt and zoom
- Two-way talk and room temperature monitoring
- Infrared night vision
- Up to 1,000-ft range
- 10 preloaded lullabies including soothing sounds and 10 stories
- Visual sound level indicators
- Volume control on parent unit
- Out-of-range and low battery alerts
- Secure and private connection
- AC Power Adaptor or Lithium Battery for Parent Unit
- AC Power Adaptor for Camera
- Wall mountable (with bracket provided)
- 2-year limited warranty
MAP:
$214.99 USD - PIP 1610 HD CONNECT
$269.99 USD – PIP 1610-2 HD CONNECT Two Camera Pack
For more information on PIP and Motorola Nursery, please visit motorolanursery.com
Available Now in USA:
PIP1610 HD CONNECT
Non-Connected Models:
PIP1610 HD
PIP1610-2 HD
Available now in EUROPE:
MAP:
289.99 Euro - PIP 1610 HD CONNECT
249.99 £ - PIP 1610 HD CONNECT
AMAZON
Edco Eindhoven BV is the European distributor for Motorola Nursery:
EDCO Eindhoven BV
Adriaan Mulderweg 9‑11
5657 EM
Eindhoven
NETHERLANDS
SGW Global specializes in the manufacture, design, sales and distribution of a wide array of consumer electronic products and services. Working with leading technology innovators, we pride ourselves on the creation of world-class award-winning designs and solutions. With a 30-year track record of quality and on-time delivery, we partner with dynamic pioneers at the forefront of technological change in a constantly evolving market.
In a partnership with Motorola Mobility LLC that has already existed for more than 10 years, SGW Global are the global licensee of the Motorola brand for Personal Audio, Nursery and Telephony products.
As a truly global operation, we have our Corporate HQ along with our own manufacturing facilities in China, a dedicated Sales Operation Centre in the US, a European Operations Centre in the UK, and a worldwide sales and distribution network. For more information, visit www.sgwglobal.com
SGW Global is a trading name of Meizhou Guo Wei Electronics Co., Ltd.
For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola's Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by partnering with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumer's lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.
MOTOROLA, the Stylized Motorola Logo and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC, and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2022 Motorola Mobility LLC.
SOURCE SGW Global
