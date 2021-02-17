Latest Porsche 911 GT3 to be fitted with MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup tires

During testing on the 20.8-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany, the car fitted with the Pilot Sport Cup 2 R Connect tires posted a lap time of 6 minutes 59.927 seconds. While setting this time, the more often used reference lap distance of 20.6-kilometres was despatched in an equally impressive 6 minutes 55.2 seconds.

Driven by Porsche test driver, Lars Kern, the 911 GT3 was fitted with 255/35 ZR 20 front and 315/30 ZR 21 rear MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup 2 R Connect tires, and the production car fitment will be MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires in the same sizes.

During preparations for the Nürburgring tests, Porsche tested tires from three different manufacturers at the Hockenheim race circuit, before selecting the MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup 2 R Connect because it offered the best track performance.

Speaking after setting the lap time, Lars Kern said: "The combination out of the new Porsche 911 GT3 and the Michelin tires feels incredibly balanced. The grip is super high and the response and driveabilty are on another level."

Developed for drivers who want the ultimate performance during days on track, the Pilot Sport Cup 2 R Connect tires combine the casing design based on that of the Pilot Sport Cup 2 with motorsport rubber compounds, plus they are ready to be fitted with MICHELIN Track Connect sensors that enable them to be used with the MICHELIN Track Connect smartphone application. This application allows drivers to constantly monitor tire pressures in real time so that they can be adjusted to achieve optimum performance when circuit driving.

The OE MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires have been designed specifically for the new 911 GT3, and these tires feature newly developed dual rubber compounds front and rear.

The MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires feature technologies developed at the highest levels of global motorsport, and following Michelin's 'Track to street' philosophy these technologies are now available to road drivers – enabling them to benefit from the highest levels of durability, grip, handling and safety during everyday road use, as well as in very demanding conditions on the racetrack.

At the beginning of October 2020, the cooperation agreement between Porsche AG and Michelin was extended for a further four years. In addition to the development partnership in the production vehicle sector, the cooperation in motorsport was confirmed once again: Michelin is the exclusive partner of Porsche Motorsport in the GT works program WEC and the majority of the international Porsche one-make cup series, including the factory-organized Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup. In addition, an extensive declaration of intent for future projects was formulated, with the focus on sustainability in all areas.

OE Fitment: Front 255/35 ZR 20 MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup 2 N0, Rear 315/30 ZR 21 MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup 2 N0

Dealer Option Fitment: Front 255/35 ZR 20 MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup 2 R Connect N0, Rear 315/30 ZR 21 MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup 2 R Connect N0

About Michelin

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility, sustainably; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 170 countries, has more than 127,000 employees and operates 69 tire production facilities which together produced around 200 million tires in 2019. (www.michelin.com)

