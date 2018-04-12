Latest Product Diversification Shaking up Active North American Cannabis Industry

As the cannabis industry continues to mature and develop on a global scale, particularly in across North America, competition is increasing and leaders are leveraging unique product development to diversify offerings and stand out from the crowd. The sector has quickly asserted itself as a multi-billion dollar space both globally and abroad with advancing legalization and with the growth has come a variety of new niches for companies to play in. A recent study by New Frontier Data illustrates the potential for $132 billion in tax revenues when it comes to legal cannabis, displaying just how formidable the industry figures to be in coming years. Companies are capitalizing on this swelling market through product diversification as previously mentioned, as well as expansion into new markets. Active companies today include: Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTC: BMMJ), mCig Ing. (OTC: MCIG), The Hydropothecary Corporation (OTC: HYYDF) (TSX-V: THCX), Canopy Growth Corporation (OTC: TWMJF) (TSX: WEED), Aphria Inc (OTC: APHQF) (TSX:APH) and LeafBuyer Technologies Inc. (OTC: LBUY).

Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM.CN) (OTC: BMMJ) BREAKING NEWS: Body and Mind Inc. is pleased to announce the Company has teamed up with GPEN, a company which is at the forefront of engineering the most advanced, user-friendly portable vaporizers in the world. The Company has entered into a one-year, renewable contract with GPEN and will be one of only two companies currently supplying the GPEN Gio cartridges in the State of Nevada. The Company intends to capitalize on the market by incorporating BAM's recognized flavors into the cartridges.

BAM President Robert Hasman commented, "We're delighted to have signed this collaboration with GPEN, a leader in the vaporizer market. This is further affirmation of the brand strength of BAM as a supplier of premium products, as well as our distribution system throughout the State."

Chris Folkerts, Founder and CEO of GPEN commented, "Our success to date has been choosing the right deployment partners in new markets. As a result, the GPEN products will be available in over 500 dispensaries in the US by calendar year end. Our partnership with BAM has been excellent. Not only do they cultivate premium flower under a quality brand but they have an extensive distribution network that will see our products become more available in Nevada. We are happy to report exceptional reviews so far and we look forward to expanding our relationship with BAM further." Read this and more news for Body and Mind Inc. at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/bamm.html





In other industry news and developments:



According to an article published by Reuters yesterday, The Hydropothecary Corporation (OTC: HYYDF) (TSX-V: THCX.V), Canopy Growth Corporation (OTC: TWMJF) (TSX: WEED.TO) and Aphria Inc (OTC: APHQF) (TSX:APH) are among six companies that have signed agreements with Quebec's liquor board to supply the province with marijuana when Canada legalizes its recreational use this year, the companies said in separate statements on Wednesday. MedReleaf Corp, Aurora Cannabis and private equity firm Privateer Holdings-backed Tilray Canada are the other companies to sign the deal to supply the province's cannabis board, which will be created as a subsidiary of the liquor board to oversee marijuana sales. The companies will supply as much as 62,000 kg (136,687 pounds) of marijuana in total to the province in the first year. Most of the agreements are for at least three years.



mCig Ing. (OTC: MCIG) recently announced its strategy for 2018. Paul Rosenberg, MCIG CEO, begins the announcement by stating, "With the recent growth in our business over the past couple of years we want to take this opportunity to thank our investors and shareholders for your investment and ongoing support in our Company. I feel it is important for us to continue to keep the market aware of our current projects and our strategic agenda for 2018 and well into the future." MCIG expects to release its third-quarter numbers within the next couple days. The Company has been in the process of three audits with its subsidiaries requiring additional time in meeting its quarterly obligations which typically go unaudited. Read the full release here:



LeafBuyer Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: LBUY) recently announced its new partnership with DOPE Media, a highly-respected media veteran in the legal cannabis industry. This new partnership will expand the reach of Leafbuyer's deals platform to millions of new cannabis users across North America. Leafbuyer, known as the leading cannabis deals network, drives business to dispensaries and product clients through its online platform and network of sites. The announced partnership is expected to capitalize on DOPE Media's website traffic and industry reputation. Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer, says the primary purpose of this partnership is to expand Leafbuyer's reach and better serve their clients and consumers. "We are always seeking valuable partnerships with consumer-facing content producers, so forming a long-term relationship with DOPEMagazine.com was a perfect fit. We believe this deal complements our existing array of partnerships with websites like Grasscity.com and Voice Media Group.



DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated forty nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Body and Mind Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

