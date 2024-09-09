Latest Release of Crunchy Bridge Brings Enhanced Spatial Analytics

This latest release of the Crunchy Bridge for Analytics tool for querying data lakes using Postgres, simplifies and accelerates spatial data analytics.

Charleston, S.C., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchy Data — the leading provider of trusted open source Postgres technology and products, today announces the latest release of Crunchy Bridge for Analytics , providing enhanced spatial data analytics capabilities, making it one of the easiest-to-use and most powerful platforms for working with geospatial data.

Today's release extends Crunchy Data's fully managed Postgres and PostGIS service, providing spatial data consumers with an optimized hybrid query engine and additional developer-friendly benefits. The new hybrid engine brings together the rich capabilities of PostGIS with modern analytical query processing benefits such as vectorized execution and parallelism. Crunchy Bridge for Analytics is optimized to use the most beneficial query engine available based on the user query and underlying data structure, giving users the best of Postgres and an embedded analytical query engine. Further, by extending Postgres and PostGIS to natively query a variety of cloud-native spatial data formats directly from remote S3 storage or public web servers, users can efficiently access a variety of public spatial data sets, including Overture Maps data, all the while benefiting from lower cost storage options.

"With Crunchy Bridge for Analytics we've seen customers address their OLAP-style workloads that were previously out of reach for Postgres, without the need to migrate their data to a separate data warehouse, reducing both cost and complexity," said Craig Kerstiens, Crunchy Data Chief Product Officer. "Expanding Crunchy Bridge for Analytics spatial data support further extends Postgres as a data platform evolving it beyond simply a relational database."

Initially released in April 2024, Crunchy Bridge for Analytics gives users the ability to accelerate analytical queries through its hybrid parallel query engine. By combining the ability to natively query Iceberg tables or Parquet files where they live with Crunchy Bridge's saved queries, built-in connection pooling, VPC, and container apps, Crunchy Bridge for Analytics extends the benefits of Crunchy Data's fully managed cloud Postgres service to analytic workloads.

Crunchy Bridge users can provision Crunchy Bridge for Analytics clusters directly from their existing Crunchy Bridge accounts. To learn more about Crunchy Bridge for Analytics or to get started, visit https://www.crunchybridge.com.

Crunchy Data allows companies to build with confidence as the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL and enterprise technology, support and training. Crunchy Data offers Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL, the most advanced and true open source RDBMS on the market. The company also offers Crunchy Bridge , a fully managed cloud Postgres service available on AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. PostgreSQL's active development community, proven architecture, and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and ease of use makes it a prime candidate for enterprises looking for a robust relational database alternative to expensive proprietary database technologies. Learn more at www.crunchydata.com .

