Latest Release of Sapiens Decision Empowers Insurers to Manage Virtually Unlimited Decision Logic Changes in Minutes

HOLON, Israel, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced a new release of Sapiens Decision, which is designed to set a new benchmark for decision management platforms. Decision enables business users to manage business decisions across enterprise systems – holistically, easily and accurately – boosting their digital transformation to the next level of operational efficiency, responsiveness and customer engagement.

Sapiens Decision's cloud based, no code solution allows business users to manage decision logic effectively, with a reimagined user experience. It provides a robust response to industry-wide digital transformation and process automation initiatives to answer a need for more effective decision management logic through business rules.

"Providing the brain that powers the product is Sapiens' core value proposition. Our newly upgraded version of Decision has been piloted across Sapiens' customer base and validated through multiple use cases. Our customers are empowered by the ability to manage technology-agnostic decision logic and to increase the speed of business policy changes without relying on IT," said Harold Westervelt, General Manager, Sapiens Decision.

Sapiens Decision is based on the TDM standard that ensures all decisions have bullet proof integrity with no conflicts or gaps. Organizations gain the assurance that processes can be automated with end-to-end visibility of decision logic. Sapiens Decision transforms how businesses are approaching change, by modernizing traditional business rules management. Sapiens Decision is used by major corporations in the Banking, Insurance, Retail and Public sectors to implement process automation and drive digital transformation.

"Sapiens Decision is driving decision management to a new level of innovation. It accelerates the emerging trend to shift decision making to the edges of the company, with the appropriate guardrails, for greater speed and efficiency. Sapiens is leveraging our proven expertise in the field, including a robust set of use cases from our work with clients in insurance, capital markets, public sector and retail globally", said Westervelt.

The latest version boasts:

Faster deployment – This cloud-based version can be deployed quickly to deliver rapid time to value, typically within several months. Customers also enjoy the cost savings, flexibility and security provided with cloud deployment.

– This cloud-based version can be deployed quickly to deliver rapid time to value, typically within several months. Customers also enjoy the cost savings, flexibility and security provided with cloud deployment. Better user experience – An easy-to-learn and use no code platform enables business analysts to design and test decision logic in near real time with 100% error free decision logic that is automatically converted to executable code, without reliance on IT.

– An easy-to-learn and use no code platform enables business analysts to design and test decision logic in near real time with 100% error free decision logic that is automatically converted to executable code, without reliance on IT. Increased productivity and performance – This version enables business analysts to develop and analyze a virtually unlimited set of test cases for the most robust approach that is unmatched by competitors. Sapiens platform collapses the development cycle and reinforces a "shift left" approach associated with agile development methods.

– This version enables business analysts to develop and analyze a virtually unlimited set of test cases for the most robust approach that is unmatched by competitors. Sapiens platform collapses the development cycle and reinforces a "shift left" approach associated with agile development methods. Faster time to decision - The holistic solution enables organizations to manage complex business rules by extracting decision logic from aging legacy applications and outmoded rules engines that abound in large companies. Managing decision logic externally speeds policy updates and improves quality. The latest version also includes tools to automatically extract decision logic embedded in legacy COBOL and Java applications that saves months in conversion time.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. Sapiens offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to more than 600 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core systems, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com

