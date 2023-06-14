Latest Research into Direct Mail Effectiveness Now Released

WHEELING, Ill., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct mail is a strong marketing staple that easily keeps pace with consumers' evolving preferences and marketers' ongoing needs, according to The Future of Direct Mail 2023, published June 12, 2023, by SG360°.

The Future of Direct Mail 2023

The newest research, conducted in March 2023, surveyed 1,257 consumers who shared how they feel about the mail they receive, the actions it compels them to take, and how it can be better, as well as 427 B2C marketers currently using direct mail in executing their brand campaigns who shared their plans for, and experience with, the performance of direct mail.

The study found that direct mail remains an effective way for brands to communicate with their customers while providing several benefits that surpass those of other channels. Furthermore, consumers' affinity for direct mail continues to grow.

A few of the key findings:

Marketers report impressive results from their direct mail marketing, with 76% saying they achieve higher conversion rates through direct mail than any other channel.

Consumers report strong engagement rates with direct mail. 81% say they engage with 20% or more of the mail they receive.

Consumer sentiment about direct mail is increasing. 83% report positive feelings about receiving direct mail, up from 61% in 2022.

The research delves further into marketers' chosen channels, mail-driven consumer actions across the generations, and consumer-suggested insights to improve future mail strategies.

The 44-page research report is available now from SG360°. Free copies may be requested at https://bit.ly/3CpHjOX.

About SG360°

Since 1956, SG360° has thrived by anticipating and addressing client needs in the ever-changing direct marketing sphere. By continually redefining what direct mail is and what it can do, they have become an industry-leading provider of omnichannel direct marketing solutions. SG360°'s dedication to quality is regularly reflected in the multiple industry awards they receive annually.

Contact:

Melanie De Caprio

SG360°

312-388-4894

[email protected]com

SOURCE SG360°