Latest RootMetrics Report Reveals Competitive Race for Top Mobile Experience in Dallas

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from RootMetrics by IHS Markit, the gold standard for mobile performance benchmarking, reveals a heated mobile performance race for consumer mobile experience in Dallas. In the latest 2nd Half 2018 Dallas Metro RootScore Report, Verizon and T-Mobile share the award for overall performance, which was previously held outright by Verizon for four consecutive reports. Meanwhile, AT&T heats up the network reliability category, sharing the award with Verizon and T-Mobile, while also excelling in the call performance category with an outright win.

When it comes to data performance, Verizon earns the outright award for the fifth consecutive report. Verizon also records the fastest median download and upload speeds at 42.1 Mbps and 18.2 Mbps, respectively, allowing a subscriber to download a high-definition TV show in about two minutes and upload a photo to social media in about two seconds. Sprint also makes strides in the data performance category, increasing its median download speed from 19.5 Mbps to 25.2 Mbps since the previous round of testing.

"The mobile performance race in Dallas is getting more intense, with multiple award-wins for Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T," said Doug King, director of business development at RootMetrics. "While Verizon continues its reign in the metro area, T-Mobile and AT&T make strides in critical categories such as network reliability. It's clear that Dallas natives are in good hands when it comes to mobile performance, with the carriers improving data speeds and network bandwidth to fit the needs of all smartphone users."



This is the sixteenth time RootMetrics has tested the mobile networks in Dallas and issued findings for the metro area. RootScore Reports provide a scientific, independent, consumer-focused assessment of mobile network performance.

Mobile Performance You Can Depend on

AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile share the Network Reliability RootScore Award, which was previously held outright by Verizon for three consecutive reports. However, Verizon takes the Network Speed RootScore Award outright for the fifth consecutive report. Reliability and speed are crucial to a consistently good mobile experience. RootMetrics' network reliability category is a combination of results from data, call and text tests, while the network speed category examines results across testing of data transfers, downloading email and web/app tasks.

Data Performance

Verizon takes the Data Performance RootScore Award outright for the fifth consecutive report. Verizon also records the fastest median download speed at 42.1 Mbps, an increase from the 31.9 Mbps the carrier recorded in the previous round of testing. The data performance category reflects how well networks perform in downloading and uploading data, performing email tasks and downloading files that approximate loading typical webpages or apps.

Call and Text Performance

AT&T earns the award for call performance outright, a title Verizon previously held for three consecutive reports. All four carriers share the Text Performance RootScore Award for the sixth report in a row. Call performance testing is based on how reliably each network can place and maintain calls, while text performance measures how reliably and quickly consumers can send and receive text messages.

Comprehensive Testing

To evaluate the mobile experience in Dallas, RootMetrics conducted tests across all hours of the day and night from December 8 through December 13. Using smartphones purchased off the shelf at carrier stores, tests were conducted indoors at 172 locations and while driving 3,508 miles. For details about RootMetrics testing, see the methodology section of the RootMetrics website.

About RootMetrics®

RootMetrics® by IHS Markit is mobile analytics that measure mobile network performance and offers insights into the consumer mobile experience. RootMetrics provides data on mobile network performance to help the networks improve and give consumers an end-to-end look at mobile performance. To ensure that RootMetrics reflects real-world mobile usage, testing is conducted based on where, when and how consumers use their smartphones most often.

