Latest Samsung Galaxy Books Use Innovative IDT Wireless Charging Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), today announced that Samsung has included IDT's wireless power sharing technology to the Galaxy Book Flex and Ion models. The Galaxy Books will charge a smartphone or other wireless charging accessory when placed on the surface of the touchpad. This novel and innovative concept brings the convenience of wireless charging to a new market and extends the available wireless charging ecosystem for smart devices.

"IDT continues to be the innovation leader in wireless charging and drives to extend the portable wireless power ecosystem to bring convenience and ubiquity of wireless charging to our customers' platforms," said Laurence McGarry director of product marketing for IDT's Wireless Power Division. "Next time you are in a meeting – or not using the keyboard of your Galaxy notebook – you can wirelessly charge your smartphone, smartwatch or earbuds simply by placing it on the touchpad surface."

IDT is the global leader in wireless power solutions for both the Power Receivers (PRx) used in smartphones and other applications, as well as the Power Transmitters (PTx) used in charging pads and automotive in-car applications. Visit idt.com/wirelesspower to learn more about IDT's wireless power solutions.

