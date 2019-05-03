Latest SignalBooster.com Cell Amplifier Version Offers More Uplink Power and Downlink Gain
More uplink power means the signal booster can reach towers that are even farther away. More downlink gain ensures a greater, more consistent coverage area in rural and remote places.
May 03, 2019, 12:46 ET
HOUSTON, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SignalBooster.com announces the latest version of the Fusion4Home cell phone booster kit, which offers more uplink power and greater downlink gain for all American cellular carriers. Higher uplink and downlink power is incorporated in the base unit of all the Fusion4Home phone booster kits in stock.
Why Choose Fusion4Home?
- Strong consistent connections with 26 dBm max. uplink power and max. 72 dB gain.
- Fewer dropped or missed calls and improved 4G LTE data speeds.
- Supports all USA Carriers with multiple simultaneous users.
- Designed to cover an entire home or office (2k to 4k sq. ft. based on antenna configuration and outside signal strength).
Available configurations:
- Omni Exterior Antenna with Whip Interior Antenna
Small whole-home signal booster kit covers up to 2,000 sq. ft. Ideal when outside signal is strong and coverage is needed across a single level of the building.
- Yagi Exterior Antenna with Whip Interior Antenna
Medium whole-home signal booster kit covers up to 2,500 sq. ft. Ideal when outside signal is weak and coverage is needed across a single level of the building.
- Omni Exterior Antenna with Panel Interior Antenna
Medium to large whole-home signal booster covers up to 3,000 sq. ft. Ideal when outside signal is strong and coverage is needed across multiple levels or long rectangular spaces.
- Yagi Exterior Antenna with Panel Interior Antenna
Large whole-home signal booster covers up to 4,000 sq. ft. Ideal when outside signal is weak and coverage is needed across multiple levels or long rectangular spaces.
These latest version kits offer unparalleled performance with Auto Gain Control (AGC) and manually adjustable dB gain and attenuation. Choose Fusion4Home to boost coverage throughout entire homes and offices.
About SignalBooster.com
SignalBooster.com specializes in wireless amplification equipment and installation for residential, public safety, commercial and industrial properties. Visit the website for more details.
Media contact:
Neal Serrano, CSO
neal.serrano@signalbooster.com
1 (855) 846-2654
SignalBooster.com
9099 Westheimer Suite G
Houston, TX 77063
