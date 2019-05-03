Latest SignalBooster.com Cell Amplifier Version Offers More Uplink Power and Downlink Gain

HOUSTON, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SignalBooster.com announces the latest version of the Fusion4Home cell phone booster kit, which offers more uplink power and greater downlink gain for all American cellular carriers. Higher uplink and downlink power is incorporated in the base unit of all the Fusion4Home phone booster kits in stock.

More uplink power means the signal booster can reach towers that are even farther away.

More downlink gain ensures a greater, more consistent coverage area in rural and remote places.

Why Choose Fusion4Home?

Strong consistent connections with 26 dBm max. uplink power and max. 72 dB gain.

Fewer dropped or missed calls and improved 4G LTE data speeds.

Supports all USA Carriers with multiple simultaneous users.

Available configurations:

Omni Exterior Antenna with Whip Interior Antenna

Small whole-home signal booster kit covers up to 2,000 sq. ft. Ideal when outside signal is strong and coverage is needed across a single level of the building.

Yagi Exterior Antenna with Whip Interior Antenna

Medium whole-home signal booster kit covers up to 2,500 sq. ft. Ideal when outside signal is weak and coverage is needed across a single level of the building.

Omni Exterior Antenna with Panel Interior Antenna

Medium to large whole-home signal booster covers up to 3,000 sq. ft. Ideal when outside signal is strong and coverage is needed across multiple levels or long rectangular spaces.

Yagi Exterior Antenna with Panel Interior Antenna

Large whole-home signal booster covers up to 4,000 sq. ft. Ideal when outside signal is weak and coverage is needed across multiple levels or long rectangular spaces.

These latest version kits offer unparalleled performance with Auto Gain Control (AGC) and manually adjustable dB gain and attenuation. Choose Fusion4Home to boost coverage throughout entire homes and offices.

About SignalBooster.com

SignalBooster.com specializes in wireless amplification equipment and installation for residential, public safety, commercial and industrial properties. Visit the website for more details.

Media contact:

Neal Serrano, CSO

neal.serrano@signalbooster.com

1 (855) 846-2654

SignalBooster.com

9099 Westheimer Suite G

Houston, TX 77063

