Latest Study by BIS Research Reveals the Market Value of U.S. Women Health Laboratory Testing to be a Whopping $106.8 Billion by 2030

The study found that the value of this market was $72.80 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% between 2022 and 2030

FREMONT, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released its latest study titled U.S. Women Health Laboratory Testing Market - A Global and Regional Analysis.

According to this study, the U.S. women health laboratory testing market was valued at $72.80 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $106.8 billion by 2030.

According to the report, the following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for women health laboratory testing in the U.S.:

Increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer in women leads to increased demand for diagnosis

Rising awareness regarding women health-related tests

Rising average maternal age leading to an increased risk of fetal chromosomal aneuploidies

Upsurge in reproductive health problems leading to increased demand for laboratory testing in women

Regardless of this, the U.S. women health laboratory testing market still faces some restraints that hinder its growth and need to be addressed in order to boost the market.

Factors such as stringent regulatory guidelines related to laboratory testing hinder the market growth in the U.S., and the disparity in awareness of pregnancy and fertility issues in the different regions of the U.S. are further expected to affect the U.S. women health laboratory testing market adversely.

Obstetrician and Gynecology (OB/GYN) Segment to Account for a Major Share in the U.S. Women Health Laboratory Testing Market

In the study, the U.S. women health laboratory testing market has been segmented into hereditary cancer, carrier screening, prenatal screening and diagnostic testing, reproductive health and infectious diseases, and OB/GYN. Each segment consists of different laboratory tests or services concerning the particular segment.

According to the report published by BIS Research, the OB/GYN segment held the largest share in the U.S. women health laboratory testing market, accounting for $29.0 billion in 2021, followed by the reproductive health and infectious diseases segment at $24.2 billion in 2021.

Analyst's Take on the Market Projection

According to Swati Sood, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "Women's health varies from that of men in many distinctive ways. There has been a constant increase in different diseases in women in the U.S. which leads to severe consequences. The timely diagnosis/testing of a disease is important for getting equitable management and treatment for the disease. Therefore, the significant increase in the prevalence of certain infectious diseases such as human papillomavirus (HPV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), HSV, hepatitis, chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and other sexually transmitted diseases and cancer in women in the U.S. over the past few years has led to an increased demand for laboratory testing, thus driving the growth of the U.S. women health laboratory testing market."

