Latest Telehealth Technology Significantly Reduces Unnecessary Hospital Admissions

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact is, home health providers are under increasing pressure from healthcare systems and payors to reduce unplanned hospital readmissions. Reducing readmissions has become a high priority for healthcare systems and home health providers nationwide as Medicare penalties grow each year. Many providers and payors are contracting with home health providers to care for these high-risk patients following discharge. Successful home health providers can realize significant ROI if they are successful in keeping this population at home – and out of hospitals.

Chronic conditions including CHF, COPD, Diabetes among others are all major contributors to unnecessary readmissions. A recent study, however, showed that 27% of all 30-day readmissions were avoidable. The good news is that many such conditions exhibit early warning signs that, if identified and responded to immediately, can easily avoid unnecessary hospital admissions.

"When patients are hospitalized, they rely upon the nurse call button to request immediate nurse assistance. Once they go home, however, that simple, familiar help caller is gone…until now," states Kathleen Holohan, Home Health Director with Homestead Health.

Homestead Health's revolutionary NurseCaller™ technology is now available to healthcare organizations, MCO's, ACO's, Visiting Nurse Associations and home health providers nationwide. It is designed to increase patient communication and reduce avoidable and unnecessary patient readmissions. How? It gives the patient the ability to directly call their visiting nurse, home health provider, or a 24/7 nurse assist hotline. This may be a call to ask a question about their medical condition(s), confirm medications, schedule/reschedule follow-up appointments, report a worsening condition, or to request urgent nurse assistance.

In most cases, the NurseCaller™ can provide an early alert to a patient's home health provider of health problems or developments before the patient involves an EMS dispatch and emergency department visit. One press of the NurseCaller's large call button is all it takes to directly call – and text message – up to three pre-programmed nurse or home health agency numbers. Additionally, a nurse can even call the patient's NurseCaller™ directly in case the patient does not have a phone or has limited mobility.

"Studies are clearly showing that nurse/patient communication before, during and following discharge must be an integral component to significantly reduce unnecessary readmissions," continues Holohan. "Providing patients with a simple inexpensive NurseCaller™ home health or visiting nurse call button can easily save tens of thousands of dollars for each and every avoidable admission – or readmission. An impressive return on investment for a device that only costs $19/mo or less."

National home health companies that have conducted one-year NurseCaller™ pilot program initiatives and have already confirmed that home-based patients will use the NurseCaller™ to call their home health provider or visiting nurse for assistance before needing to call 911.

Designed exclusively for home health providers, the NurseCaller™ is waterproof to eight meters, contains a state-of-the art GPS precision locator, real-time tracking for Alzheimer's sufferers, built-in optional fall alerts, user-programmable with any smartphone and optional geo-fencing for memory care patients.

Best of all, this latest telehealth technology is amazingly affordable and provides an impressive return on investment. Homestead Health also offers custom home healthcare models, private label packaging, discounted group purchasing and service plans for all sizes of local, regional and national home healthcare providers. To learn more, watch the Informative Video, 60 Second Whiteboard or visit the Homestead Health web site.

