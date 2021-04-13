Latest ThoughtWorks Technology Radar Warns of Tool-Selection Perils in Managing Cloud Development and Deployments

As cloud platforms mature, providers are offering more bundles of tools for managing cloud development and deployment — tools designed for artifact repositories, source control, CI/CD pipelines, wikis, and more. This aggregation of tools undoubtedly provides convenience for developers and procurement teams, however, these bundles are unlikely to represent the best choice across the board.

"There is definitely value in these consolidated toolsets, which theoretically, should work together nicely and complement each other", said Dr. Rebecca Parsons , chief technology officer at ThoughtWorks. "However, there are also occasions where a best-of-breed approach is more appropriate. For instance, if you want the flexibility to swap your workloads between cloud providers, not being locked into one set of tools helps."

Technology Radar Vol. 24 also highlights these noteworthy themes:

Platform Teams Drive Speed to Market

Increasingly, organizations are adopting a "platform team" concept. This typically consists of a dedicated group that creates and supports internal platform capabilities to accelerate application development, reduce operational complexity, and improve time to market.

Increasingly, organizations are adopting a "platform team" concept. This typically consists of a dedicated group that creates and supports internal platform capabilities to accelerate application development, reduce operational complexity, and improve time to market. Perennially "Too Complex To Blip"

Many of the complex topics considered for inclusion in the Radar end up being classified "TCTB — too complex to blip ". And often, these topics recur perennially; including monorepos, orchestration guidelines for distributed architectures and branching models. Like many topics in software development, too many trade-offs exist to allow clear, unambiguous advice.

Many of the considered for inclusion in the Radar end up being classified "TCTB — ". And often, these topics recur perennially; including monorepos, orchestration guidelines for distributed architectures and branching models. Like many topics in software development, too many trade-offs exist to allow clear, unambiguous advice. Discerning the Context for Architectural Coupling

The topic of appropriate level of coupling in software architecture, between microservices, components, API gateways, integration hubs, and frontends is always of great interest. But there will never be one right answer: decisions must be made on a case-by-case basis, rather than seeking a generic, but inadequate, solution.

Visit ThoughtWorks.com/radar to explore the interactive version of the Radar or download the PDF version.

About ThoughtWorks

We are a software consultancy and community of passionate purpose-led individuals, 8,000+ people strong across 48 offices in 17 countries. Over our 25+ year history, we have helped our clients solve complex business problems where technology is the differentiator. When the only constant is change, we prepare for the unpredictable.

SOURCE ThoughtWorks

Related Links

www.thoughtworks.com

