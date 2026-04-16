Latest TPI Study Finds Philanthropy Central to Advisor-Client Relationships, with Room to Improve Engagement

BOSTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 TPI Study of the Philanthropic Conversation, conducted by The Philanthropic Initiative (TPI) and co-sponsored by DAFgiving360™ and Foundation Source, with support from the Boston Foundation, offers specific insights for professional advisors ("advisors") – wealth advisors, trust and estate attorneys, and tax advisors – that can also serve high-net-worth ("HNW") individuals and families in crafting stronger conversations. While advisors and HNW clients alike now expect conversations on philanthropy to be part of their relationships, advisors are missing opportunities to meet client expectations for what those conversations should entail. The nationwide survey revisits and expands upon themes from past studies conducted in 2013 and 2018.

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"The good news is advisors are responding to the importance HNW clients place on philanthropic conversations and see value in those conversations as a business practice," said Leslie Pine, Managing Partner at TPI. "TPI's study contributes to advisors' understanding of philanthropy's role in their work and is an important keystone of our mission to help inspire more and better philanthropy."

Key findings include:

A growing majority (90%, up from 80% in 2018) of advisors report making it their practice to discuss philanthropy with their HNW clients.

Eight out of ten HNW clients expect philanthropic conversations with their advisors, and personal topics (67%) now outweigh technical topics (40%) in advisors' approach to those conversations.

Going forward, advisors plan to increase their knowledge about impact investing (53%), integrating charitable goals into wealth plans (44%), and becoming more familiar with nonprofit organizations and community/social needs (43%).

Seventy-eight percent of HNW clients now use at least one structured giving vehicle (up from 43% in 2018) such as a donor-advised fund (51%), charitable trust (49%), private foundation (48%), or giving circle or collaborative (28%).

Ninety-five percent (up from 71% in 2018) of advisors say that philanthropy is important to building relationships with HNW clients' families. Similarly, 78% of HNW clients say including extended family members in philanthropic conversations is important.

Philanthropic Conversation Now Expected in Advisor-Client Relationships

Advisors today say discussing philanthropy with HNW clients is not only important (99%) but is also an obligation (96%, up from 62% in 2018). The majority (88% important, 80% obligation) of HNW clients agree, but there is still room for greater client satisfaction.

HNW clients report discussing philanthropy more with advisors than anyone else, including spouses and partners, but receive the most valuable philanthropic guidance from a spouse or partner (28%), then from philanthropic advisors (23%), then from professional advisors (19%).

Despite 95% of HNW clients reporting their advisors are knowledgeable about philanthropy, only 61% of HNW clients report high satisfaction with their philanthropic discussions, though this is up from 45% in 2018.

"The needs of HNW donors continue to evolve. They expect robust consultative support with charitable planning as part of broader wealth management conversations with advisors, and it's gratifying to see personal values and passions prioritized as part of those conversations," said Fred Kaynor, Managing Director at DAFgiving360. "This research confirms that advisors deepen client relationships through an understanding of clients' personal goals and philanthropic aspirations, which help clients maximize their charitable impact."

A Clear Opportunity for Advisors to Better Align with Client Giving Motivations

Even as advisors and clients show growing alignment on the value of philanthropic discussions, the research highlights a meaningful opportunity for advisors to strengthen relationships by gaining deeper insight into clients' motivations and hesitations around giving.

The top three reasons advisors believe HNW clients give are to be an inspiration for others (51%), passion for a cause (47%), and a desire to give back (46%). The top three motivations HNW clients report are to make an impact (53%), it feels good (50%), and a desire to give back (49%). Inspiring others ranked 11 th out of 12 reasons for HNW clients (24%), and the desire to reduce taxes was also significantly less important to HNW clients (21%) than advisors believe (40%).

out of 12 reasons for HNW clients (24%), and the desire to reduce taxes was also significantly less important to HNW clients (21%) than advisors believe (40%). Advisors believe HNW clients hesitate to give because of not enough money for self (32%), worry gifts won't be used wisely (31%), and lack of knowledge or connection to charities (30%). HNW clients' reported hesitations led with worry gifts won't be used wisely (24%), lack of knowledge or connection to charities (19%), and there will not be enough left for heirs (19%).

"Philanthropy is no longer a peripheral conversation – it's becoming central to how advisors build trust, differentiate their practice, and engage families across generations," said Gillian Howell, National Philanthropy Executive at Foundation Source. "Advisors who integrate these discussions into their client relationships are not only better positioned to meet client expectations, but also to drive stronger, more enduring growth."

Advisors Poised to Meet Growing Client Demand for Philanthropic Expertise

Most (73%) advisors have engaged in educational programs about philanthropy and 85% (up from 63% in 2018) of advisors plan to increase their knowledge about philanthropic topics. HNW clients say that aligns with what they are seeking.

A significant portion (75%, up from 40% in 2018) of HNW clients say they are more likely to choose an advisor who is knowledgeable about philanthropy.

Eighty percent of clients say they would want their advisors to refer them to a philanthropic specialist to address needs beyond their advisor's knowledge; 87% of those whose needs exceeded advisors' knowledge report being referred.

Structured Giving Vehicles Gain Momentum and Clients Seek More Integrated Philanthropic Planning

Advisors (97%) and HNW clients (66%) report being "very familiar" with at least one type of giving vehicle, but clients say they are eager to expand their knowledge.

Among HNW clients, 87% want to learn more about giving vehicles (51%), impact investing (38%), engaging the next generation (35%), and integrating charitable goals into broader wealth planning (34%).

HNW clients' use of at least one giving vehicle is 84% among those who discuss philanthropy with an advisor compared with 78% among those who do not.

Philanthropic Conversations Strengthen Relationships and Drive Business Growth

Lastly, advisors report that discussing philanthropy strengthens their business and serves as a powerful tool for deepening client engagement.

Ninety percent (up from 78% in 2018) of advisors say philanthropic conversations benefit their practice.

Most (88%, up from 74% in 2018) advisors report that having philanthropic discussions deepens existing client relationships and helps establish new ones (92%, up from 60% in 2018).

Advisors who discuss philanthropy with their clients are best positioned to meet evolving client expectations, differentiate their practices, and build deeper, multigenerational relationships – all while growing their businesses and facilitating positive change in their communities and the greater world.

To access the report for free, including methodology, visit here.

The Philanthropic Initiative (TPI) is a global philanthropic advisory and consulting practice that helps individuals, families, foundations, and companies design and implement customized giving strategies to increase the impact of their philanthropy. With more than 35 years of experience, TPI serves as a trusted thought partner to ambitious funders and is committed to inspiring more and better philanthropy through research, thought leadership, and field-building. As part of this work, TPI offers resources designed to help professional advisors deepen philanthropic conversations and better support client goals. TPI is a distinct operating unit of the Boston Foundation, serving donors locally, nationally, and globally.

DAFgiving360™ is an independent 501(c)(3) public charity with a mission to increase charitable giving in the U.S. DAFgiving360 provides the tax-smart and simple giving solution of a donor-advised fund (DAF) account. Since our founding in 1999, DAFgiving360 donors have recommended over $50 billion in grants to 295,000 charities. (0426-29AE)

Foundation Source is the leading provider of philanthropic software and services, offering integrated solutions for private foundations, donor-advised funds, and planned giving programs. Serving donors, nonprofits, wealth advisors, and financial institutions, Foundation Source administers $55 billion in charitable assets and helps deploy $4 billion in annual aid.

The Boston Foundation is one of the nation's first and most impactful community foundations. Partnering with community members, donors, the public sector, businesses, and nonprofits, we use research, convening, advocacy, and grantmaking to build a better Boston, working closely with our donors to support nonprofits locally, nationally, and internationally.

Media Contacts:

Hannah Roveto, TPI

774-454-8809

[email protected]

Morgan Miller, The Neibart Group (DAFgiving360)

[email protected]

Carly Taylor, The Neibart Group (Foundation Source)

[email protected]

SOURCE The Philanthropic Initiative (TPI)