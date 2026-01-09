Latest Update on Iran Internet Outage: Fraudlogix Data Shows Selective University Access Allowed as Nationwide Shutdown Persists

HALLANDALE, Fla., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraudlogix, an advertising fraud and bot detection company that monitors internet traffic patterns across millions of URLs worldwide, is reporting a significant development in Iran's ongoing internet shutdown. While a nationwide blackout was first observed beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. local time in Tehran on Thursday, new traffic data from Fraudlogix's global sensor network indicates that as of 5:00 p.m. Friday local time, limited and highly selective internet access appears to be coming from specific university networks in Tehran.

Since Thursday evening, internet traffic originating from Iran has remained near zero, consistent with a broad and sustained shutdown. However, traffic detected today represents a notable change from prior observations. This activity is pinpoint, extremely limited, and confined to specific academic institutions, with signals consistent with connectivity originating from the University of Tehran Informatics Center and Tehran University of Medical Sciences.

Outside of these narrowly defined university networks, no meaningful restoration of internet access has been observed. Residential, commercial, and general civilian traffic remains statistically negligible compared with historical baselines, indicating that the broader population continues to be offline.

The emergence of isolated university connectivity is new as of Friday evening and may suggest a shift from a complete blackout to a more controlled, selective access model. The data indicates that internet connections may be intentionally enabled for specific institutions, rather than the result of a partial technical recovery or infrastructure-level restoration.

This development comes amid massive protests across Iran, including widespread demonstrations calling for regime change. In this context, selective connectivity may reflect an effort to preserve restricted channels of communication while continuing to limit broader public access to information and coordination tools.

Traffic levels in neighboring countries and surrounding regions remain stable, reinforcing that the disruption is isolated to Iran.

