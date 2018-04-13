Latest Update to Chainbridge Transfer Pricing Issue in District of Columbia

In short, the "Chainbridge Method" of transfer pricing involves developing a "Comparable Profits Model" for an industry and then applies this model in a generic fashion to taxpayers in that industry. In 2012, the taxpayer in Microsoft v. OTR1 was granted an order of summary judgement against the OTR to dismiss an assessment related to a "Chainbridge Method" audit. The ALJ in that case held that the "Chainbridge Method" was arbitrary, capricious, and unreasonable.

Fortunately, the District of Columbia is no longer contracting with Chainbridge. However, it appears that several other states, mentioned in our February 28, 2018 release, are still using Chainbridge.

1 Microsoft Corporation v. Office of Tax and Revenue, District of Columbia Office of Administrative Hearings, No. 2010-OTR-00012, May 1, 2012.

