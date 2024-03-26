Latest Update to Development Environment and Programming Language Xojo Adds Version Control to all Licenses, Enables Free Building for Linux and Raspberry Pi

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xojo, Inc., the developers behind Xojo—a powerful cross-platform development tool and programming language—proudly announce the immediate availability of Xojo 2024 Release 1. This release adds version control to all Xojo licenses, enables building for Linux and Raspberry Pi free, plus over 250 changes and more than 30 new features.

"After more than 25 years building development tools, we have seen the way people make and share apps change. In this regard, I think today's release is a solid leap forward for Xojo," commented Xojo Founder and CEO Geoﬀ Perlman. "Including building for Linux desktop and console free and adding version control for all licenses is a direct result of community feedback and reflective of modern development trends. We look forward to these changes introducing Xojo to a wider audience."

Release details

Building for Linux is now included in the free IDE

All Xojo licenses now save in Version Control format

Popovers for iOS, Desktop, and Web projects

Creating / scanning Barcodes for iOS, macOS, Windows projects

SQLite updated to 3.45.1

Updated iOS SDK to 17.2

The complete list of improvements can be found in the Release Notes in the product download at https://www.xojo.com/download.

Availability

Xojo is a cross-platform development tool for building native applications for macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, the web, and Raspberry Pi. Xojo is free to use for learning and development. A license is required to build most applications. Pricing begins at $99 for a single desktop platform. Building cross-platform desktop, mobile, or web applications is $399. Xojo Pro and Pro Plus packages are available from $799 and up, oﬀering increased support and resources for professional developers. Xojo oﬀers special packages for educators and students. For information on pricing and licensing options, please visit https://www.xojo.com/store.

About Xojo

With a passion for innovation and a commitment to empowering developers worldwide, Xojo revolutionizes the software development landscape by oﬀering a native, cross- platform development environment. Since its inception more than 25 years ago, Xojo has fostered a vibrant community of developers united by their shared love for technology and the limitless possibilities it brings. For more information, visit Xojo at https://www.xojo.com.

