Latest Updates of 9 Viva's Portfolio Companies

HONG KONG, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Even with the ever-changing situation, technological innovation is still the most critical component for biopharmaceutical companies' long-term development. This continuous innovation keeps companies up to date and promotes the evolution of R&D and the success of commercialization.

Recently, 9 of Viva's portfolio companies have achieved significant results and progress. Keep reading for more details.

Triumvira to Present Phase I/II Data of TAC01-HER2 in Clinical Trial TACTIC-2 at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

AUSTIN, Texas and HAMILTON, ON and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumvira Immunologics, invested and incubated by Viva BioInnovator (VBI), is a clinical-stage company developing novel, targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors. They announced that the Company will be presenting clinical data on its lead asset TAC01-HER2 for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive solid tumors at the 2023 American Society Of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place in Chicago, IL, June 2-6. The presentation by Benjamin L. Schlechter, MD, from Harvard Medical School and a Senior Physician in Gastrointestinal Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, will highlight updated clinical data from the ongoing Phase I/II trial of TAC01-HER2 (NCT04727151) in patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors.

AIxplorerBio Collaborated with BioMap for IBD Synergistic Dual-Target Mining Research, and Collaborated with Baidu's PaddleHelix to Integrate Drug Efficacy Prediction Method

Recently, AIxplorerBio, invested and incubated by Viva BioInnovator (VBI), announced a further collaboration with BioMap. Both parties will leverage AIxplorerBio' AIxMol® drug discovery technology platform and BioMap's AIGP platform to conduct collaborative dual-target mining research in the field of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The objective of this collaboration is to deepen the understanding of cellular and systemic mechanisms, with the aim of identifying more effective target combinations in the field of autoimmune diseases. Together, they will explore target combinations for IBD, aiming to provide innovative solutions for IBD treatment.

Besides, since May 2022, AIxplorerBio has established a broad collaboration with Baidu's PaddleHelix in multiple areas, including de novo molecule design and optimization as well as draggability parameter predictions. In the evaluation of compounds' druggability, AIxplorerBio has target-optimized PaddleHelix's HelixADMET and integrated it into the company's AI drug discovery platform (AIxMol®). The platform has been successfully applied to the company's pipeline projects, helping the company deliver three Pre-clinical Compound Candidate (PCC) molecules in just 18 months. AIxplorerBio will continue to collaborate with industry leaders like Baidu to improve the functionality and efficiency of its AIxMol® platform to develop differentiated products more efficiently.

VivaVision Announced the Completion of Over 100 million RMB in Series D2 Financing

Recently, VivaVision, a company incubated and invested by Viva BioInnovator (VBI), announced the completion of Series D2 financing round over 100 million RMB. This financing round was jointly completed by V Capital, Shengze Investment, Sunbow Capital, VVB Fund and other institutions. The completion of the new financing round not only represents a significant affirmation of VivaVision's innovative achievements but also indicates positive expectations for its long-term development. The proceedings from this round will be used for the advancement of clinical trials of multiple ophthalmic innovative drugs, preclinical pipeline research and development, and the expansion of technology innovation platforms. The company is actively accelerating commercial cooperation on the mid-to-late-stage pipeline and pursuing forward-looking industrialization strategies.

In addition, Dr.Erning Xia, Chief Technology Officer of VivaVision, recently participated in an exclusive interview with Haiwang Alliance. Furthermore, E-nitiate Biopharmaceuticals

VivaVision's joint venture subsidiary, successfully completed QY211 Gel's first dose entry in Phase Ia healthy subjects.

ABM Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase I Clinical Trial of MEK Inhibitor for Solid Tumor

On May 4th, 2023, ABM Therapeutics, invested and incubated by Viva BioInnovator (VBI), announced that the first patient was successfully dosed with ABM-168, a novel small molecule MEK inhibitor, in the United States. This clinical trial will be conducted simultaneously at multiple clinical research centers in the United States.

ABM-168 is a novel small molecule MEK inhibitor with high water solubility, cell and brain permeability. It has demonstrated anti-cancer efficacy in vitro in multiple cancer cell lines and in vivo in multiple xenograft animal models.

Genhouse Bio Has Been Selected for the "Suzhou City List of Cultivated Potential Landmark Enterprises in the Biopharmaceutical Industry."

Recently, Genhouse Bio, invested and incubated by Viva BioInnovator (VBI), is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of global next-generation anti-cancer therapeutics. Recently they have been selected for the "Suzhou City List of Cultivated Potential Landmark Enterprises in the Biopharmaceutical Industry." This recognition acknowledges Genhouse Bio's continuous innovation capability and research and development strength.

Full Circles and FuseBio Awarded Innovation Awards at BCIC International Biomedical Innovation Competition

Recently, the 2nd BCIC International Biomedical Innovation Competition, organized by the Boston Chinese Investment Association (BCIC),has been successfully held in Boston, USA. The event focuses on identifying high-quality early-stage biomedical projects and serves as a platform for effective communication and connection between startup companies and investors and aims to accelerate the global commercialization of technological achievements.

This year's competition attracted 86 biomedical startups from around the world, and after six months of intense competition, 18 teams made it to the finals. Full Circles and FuseBio, both invested and incubated by Viva BioInnovator (VBI), achieved great success by winning the Innovation Award in this edition of the competition. Additionally, Full Circles secured the second position on the list.

Technoderma Medicines Initiates TDM-105795 Androgenetic Alopecia Phase 2 Clinical Trial

On April 17, 2023, PST, Technoderma Medicines, Inc. ("Technoderma"), invested and incubated by Viva BioInnovator (VBI), is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. Recently they were pleased to report that the Company has begun dosing patients in its Androgenetic Alopecia (AGA) Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT05802173) of topical TDM-105795 solution.

Interview with Dr.Xiangdong Qu, the Founder of QureBio, in the Special Issue of Drug Hunter

Recently, Dr.Xiangdong Qu, the founder of QureBio, invested and incubated by Viva BioInnovator (VBI), was jointly interviewed by the Drug Hunter and Healthcare Executive. Dr.Qu introduced the basic situation of the company, drugs in development, strategic thinking, milestone events and future strategic planning.

About Triumvira Immunologics

Triumvira Immunologics, Inc. ("Triumvira") is a clinical-stage company developing unique, non-gene edited, first-in-class targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors. The company's proprietary T cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) technology is a robust and versatile platform that activates natural T cell functions differently from cell therapies such as CAR-T and engineered T cell receptor (TCR) therapies. Triumvira is headquartered in Austin, Texas with research facilities in Hamilton, Ontario, and South San Francisco, California.

About AIxplorerBio

AIxplorerBio is an AI-powered drug R&D biotech company. We focus on the discovery and development of new medicines for immunological and neurodegenerative diseases. We are also committed to creating a new AI-powered drug R&D paradigm to enable innovation, efficiency and precision in searching for better medicines.

About VivaVision Biotech

VivaVision is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on best-in-class and first-in-class therapies for ocular diseases. VivaVision's current pipeline includes VVN001 for treating dry eye syndrome, VVN539 for the treatment for Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension, and VVN461 for the treatment of non-infectious ocular inflammation of Uveitis. VivaVision is also engaged in discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of other anterior and posterior eye diseases. For more info, visit www.vivavisionbio.com.

About ABM Therapeutics

ABM Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to focus on small molecule research and development of novel drugs for the treatment of cancer, and on brain cancer and cancer metastases. ABM has been building a broad and robust proprietary pipeline to construct a brain medicine R&D platform. ABM's pipeline includes several programs in various stages of discovery and development, most of which have improved brain permeability to address the unmet needs of treating cancers and metastases in the brain.

About Genhouse

Genhouse Bio is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of global next-generation anti-cancer therapeutics, headquartered in the Suzhou Industry Park . The senior management team of Genhouse has multiple years of experience in new drug development, clinical research and corporate management. Genhouse has a clear focus on original innovation and overcoming those "undruggable" targets.

About Full Circles Therapeutics

Full Circles Therapeutics, formerly Stellate Biotherapeutics, is transforming viral free genome surgery platform to treat severe genetic disease and cancer worldwide. Their proprietory GATALYST platform enables insertion of any genetic sequence of any size at any location into human genome of disease relevant cells. With this disruptive technology, the company is dedicated to discover, develop, manufacture and commercialize novel curative genomic medicine for a brighter future of our patients and their families

About Fuse Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Fuse Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that is dedicated to developing transformative immune modulating therapeutics for patients with cancer. Our therapeutic approach integrates the multiple steps of an immune response in a rational manner such that potent responses to danger are targeted without natural breaks in the system that spare healthy tissue.

About Technoderma Medicines

Technoderma Medicines, Inc. is a privately held clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company was originally located in Jiaxing Xiuzhou Biomedicine Guoqian Park, China, and recently relocated to Chengdu Biomed Town, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China. Its current core programs focus on development of innovative therapies for Androgenetic Alopecia, Atopic Dermatitis, Psoriasis and Lupus Erythematosus. Its "first-in-class" small molecule thyromimetic drug candidate TDM-105795 for Androgenetic Alopecia is currently in Phase 2a clinical testing. Technoderma's novel JAK1/TYK2 inhibitor TDM-180935 for Atopic Dermatitis is now in Phase 1 clinical testing. The pipeline targets dermatologic indications.

About QureBio Ltd.

QureBio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on innovative biopharmaceuticals for urgent and unmet clinical needs, such as the treatment of refractory cancers, inflammation and other serious disorders. Founded by experienced scientists from the relevant fields, QureBio Ltd. has built up a series of proprietary technologies for engineered bio-macromolecules, including innovative platforms for bi-specific and tri-specific antibodies.

