Latest updates on R&D activities at KING SKYFRONT, Japan

KAWASAKI, Japan, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latest news from institutes affiliated with Kawasaki INnovation Gateway at SKYFRONT (KING SKYFRONT) with Braizon Therapeutics announcing innovative drug delivery solutions that cross the blood-brain barrier to treat central nervous systems diseases; and Metcela Inc. giving updates on its innovative cell therapy for heart failure using a specific subpopulation of fibroblasts found in the heart, called VCAM-1-positive cardiac fibroblasts (VCF).

Braizon Therapeutics announces innovative drug delivery solutions that cross the blood-brain barrier to treat central nervous systems diseases



Established in 2015, Braizon Therapeutics, Inc. is a leader in innovative approaches to overcome the 'blood-brain barrier' (BBB) to deliver appropriate concentrations of therapeutic drugs into the brain for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, chronic pain, and orphan diseases.

Braizon has announced preliminary results of their latest research on the 2nd generation of drug delivery systems into the brain known as "Brain Access®". This DDS consists of polymer micelles as delivery vehicle, transferrin receptor targeting as the route through the BBB, and an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) delivery platform.

ASOs have several advantageous properties including a reversible mechanism of action, 14 times more therapeutic targeting options than siRNA, and extensive reference data because many clinical trials and projects being undertaken worldwide. There are, however, still challenges for applications in neurology. Currently, ASOs are delivered to the brain via intrathecal injection, which puts a heavy burden on patients during treatment. More research on conjugation technology, an expensive option because the ratio of drug to DDS ligand is 1:1, is required for development.

Braizon researchers have devised solutions to these problems with the development of Brain Access® which offers a high delivery rate, brain-specific targeting, delivery to the brain parenchyma, effective drug release, and reasonable CMC costs.

Initial experimental results

Time-course trials of brain concentration of anti-TfR Fab'-installed micelles showed that these model vehicles reached maximum concentration at 24 hours post-dose (I.V.) at ~3% injected dose/g brain, and remained almost constant until 72 hours after injection.

Case study: A time-course of test drug A concentration in brain after intravenous injection of drug A formulated within anti-TfR Fab'-installed micelles — a demonstrative application of brain targeted DDS with anti-TfR ligand-installed polymeric micelle delivery vehicles.

The area under the curve of the total drug A concentration in brain versus time after intravenous injection of the micelle formulation was 1,300-fold higher than that of drug A without the formulation at the same dose. Notably, unbound drug A was not observed in plasma, suggesting that the TfR-Fab' conjugated micelle entered into the brain microvascular endothelial cells (BBB) or brain parenchyma as a micelle through TfR mediated transcytosis after avoiding elimination and/or metabolic degradation.

Braizon is pursuing additional partnerships to commercialize this technology as well as an initial public offering (IPO) in 2025.

Micelle formulation containing drugs is administered intravenously.

A ligand can be easily attached to a micelle containing a drug to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB).

1. Braizon Therapeutics, Inc. website

2. KING SKYFRONT Feature video Vol.17, November 2019

Mariko Tosu, Ph.D., Braizon Therapeutics. Inc.

Metcela Inc. announces its latest developments in innovative cell therapy for heart failure using a specific subpopulation of fibroblasts found in the heart, called VCAM-1-positive cardiac fibroblasts (VCF).

Metcela Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech start up based at KINGSKY FRONT Japan. The company is developing innovative methods for treating heart failure.

In July 2021, Metcela Inc. announced the initiation of phase 1 investigator-initiated clinical trial of MTC001, cell and delivery device combination product, in patients with chronic ischemic heart failure. Metcela Inc. has partnered up with Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. (JLL) for the development of a new cell-delivery catheter. The clinical trial is being conducted at the University of Tsukuba Hospital with Metcela supplying MTC001.

In October 2021, Metcela Inc. was selected as one of the two elected candidates for the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's acceleration program, "Deep Ecosystem". This program will further support the company's global expansion efforts.

Furthermore, Metcela participated in BioJapan 2021, from October 12 to 14, held at PACIFICO Yokohama, - "Asia's largest partnering event consisting of exhibitions, seminars, and partnering programs". Kenichi Nogami, the co-CEO of Metcela, was invited to speak on the topic of "Efforts of university-launched venture companies, from the field of regenerative medicine". Metcela also participated virtually in the Cell & Gene Meeting on the MESA. Metcela continues to put effort into attending these partnering events to accelerate their business.

In November 2021 Metcela's Co-CEO, Takahiro Iwamiya will present an ePoster (#P2496) at American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Session 2021 entitled, "Heterogeneity and Plasticity of Cardiac Fibroblasts Governing Reparative Lymphangiogenesis After Myocardial Infarction: A New Therapeutic Approach for Heart Failure".

Metcela is continuously search for highly motivated and talented individuals interested in working at an upcoming Japanese regenerative medicine start-up. For more information, please contact the company for a casual conversation

Initiation of a Phase I Clinical Trial of MTC001 in Patients with Chronic Ischemic Heart Failure | Metcela Inc.

Abstract of the ePoster to be given at American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Session 2021

Metcela Inc website

About KING SKYFRONT

The Kawasaki INnovation Gateway (KING) SKYFRONT is the flagship science and technology innovation hub of Kawasaki City. KING SKYFRONT is a 40 hectare area located in the Tonomachi area of the Keihin Industrial Region that spans Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture and Tokyo International Airport (also often referred to as Haneda Airport).

KING SKYFRONT was launched in 2011 as a base for scholars, industrialists and government administrators to work together to devise real life solutions to global issues in the life sciences and environment.

Kawasaki Institute of Industrial Promotion (KIIP)

Kawasaki Institute of Industrial Promotion was established in 1988 funded 100% from Kawasaki City for the purpose of coping with the hollowing out of industry and changes in the demand structure. In order to realize a higher level of market development, transforming R&D type companies, training technological capabilities to support it, human resources development, understanding market needs, etc., by utilizing the functions of the Kawasaki, KIIP has been contributing to revitalize the local economy by promoting exchanges of local industry information, advancing technology and corporate exchanges with establishment of a R&D institutions, developing creative human resources through workshops and promoting businesses such as expanding sales channels through exhibition business.

