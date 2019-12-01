Latest Vitamix Blender Cyber Monday Deals of 2019: Top Vitamix A3500, 5200, 5300, 7500 & 750 Blender Sales Reviewed by Save Bubble
Save Bubble review the best Vitamix blender deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Save on a wide range Vitamix classic & high performance blenders including the Vitamix Ascent A3500 & Professional Series 750
Dec 01, 2019, 12:30 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of the best Vitamix Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including instant savings on top-rated Vitamix Professional Series 750, Ascent A3500, 5200, 7500, E310 and more Vitamix blenders.
Best Vitamix Blender deals:
- Save up to $250 on new Vitamix blenders at the Vitamix Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save $60 off the Vitamix E310 Classic Blender - at the Vitamix Black Friday sale
- Save $125 off the Vitamix A3500 Blender - at the Vitamix Black Friday sale
- Save up to $250 on the Vitamix A3300 Blender - at the Vitamix Cyber Monday sale (12/2)
- Save up to $100 on the Vitamix 5200 Standard Blender - at Vitamix.com
- Save up to $200 on top-rated Vitamix 750 blenders at Amazon
- Save up to 42% on a wide range of Vitamix blenders at Amazon - check the latest deals available on several top rated Vitamix blender models such as the 5300, 5200, 3500 & 750
- Save up to $260 on select Vitamix blenders at Walmart
- Save up to 50% on Vitamix 5300 Blenders at Walmart - including deals on new and refurbished models
More kitchen blender deals:
- Save up to $60 on KitchenAid Classic, Artisan & Professional Series stand mixers - at KitchenAid.com
- Save up to 48% on a wide range of kitchen blenders & food processors at Amazon - including savings on KitchenAid, NutriBullet, Ninja and Hamilton Beach
Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon's Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Vitamix Professional blender series benefits restaurants by speeding up blending, chopping and other food preparation tasks. The Vitamix 750 is the poster child of this product lineup. It succeeds the Vitamix 7500 and has more preset programs. From the C-Series, the Vitamix 5200 has been superseded by the Vitamix 5300 which has a new pulse function. The Vitamix A3500 represents the high-end Ascent range and features the Vitamix SELF-DETECT Technology.
What is Cyber Monday? After Black Friday, the following Monday is called Cyber Monday. Deals during this time are usually found online and primarily focus on electronics and tech products.
Last year Amazon and Walmart generated over 80% of total sales revenue on Cyber Monday.
About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Save Bubble
Share this article