Latest Zemax release features new module for Structural, Thermal, and Optical Performance (STOP) analysis

KIRKLAND, Wash., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zemax is pleased to announce the latest release of our software, OpticStudio® and OpticsBuilder™. Version 21.2 of these products represents our second of three 2021 releases.

Introducing the OpticStudio STAR module for STOP analysis

The OpticStudio 21.2 release includes a new module, OpticStudio Structural, Thermal, Analysis and Results (STAR), that simplifies and streamlines workflows between finite element analysis (FEA) packages and OpticStudio. By loading structural and thermal FEA data sets from any simulation package directly into OpticStudio, engineers can use OpticStudio STAR module tools to readily characterize and visualize the impact of structural and thermal loads on system performance. The STAR module features an intuitive user interface, but also supports workflow automation via the application programming interfaces in STAR (STAR-API) and OpticStudio (ZOS-API). In doing so, the STAR module strengthens the connections between the Zemax solution and other engineering simulation tools.

"When structural and thermal loads impact optical performance, our customers need to analyze and address the complex multidisciplinary effects that come into play," said Dr. S. Subbiah, Chief Executive Officer of Zemax. "We built the STAR module to offer powerful, accurate STOP analysis and designed it to easily integrate into optical design and manufacturing workflows."

Better accuracy, new possibilities

When doing work with NASA, the optics must be perfect. As a member of our beta program, the team at the University of Arizona used the STAR module to prepare their proposal for the future NASA exoplanet detection mission designing advanced telescopic optics.

"Now we get the data from the FEA software into OpticStudio and use the STAR module for STOP analysis," said Daewook Kim, University of Arizona Assistant Professor of Optical Sciences and Astronomy. "We can quickly and easily see the structural and thermal impacts and ensure our optical designs are accurate."

OpticStudio and OpticsBuilder: Additional enhancements

In addition to the OpticStudio STAR module, OpticStudio 21.2 includes several other improved capabilities. A new off-axis pivot addition to the Tilt and Decenter tool greatly simplifies the process of setting up realistic tilts and decenters based on mechanical mounting structures. This is critical for conducting accurate design and tolerance analysis of optomechanical models. The 21.2 release also includes support for diffractive calculations on the Hologram Lens, Hologram Surface, and Toroidal Hologram objects in non-sequential mode. These allow users to accurately model volume holograms in a fully 3D environment for applications such as a head-up display, also known as a HUD, or mixed-reality goggles.

OpticStudio 21.2 also includes an update to the non-sequential Path Analysis tool that enables data to be calculated and saved in a new .PAF file during the ray trace itself, eliminating the need to save and parse large ray files to access ray path data. This enhancement is valuable for identifying and minimizing unintended optical paths during stray light analysis of complex optomechanical models.

As many camera systems continue to get smaller and smaller in size—for example, cell phone camera lenses—demand is growing for more complex aspheric surfaces in the design of these systems. To support this, OpticStudio 21.2 has added support for the Q-type asphere to non-sequential mode, and this object can now also be natively imported to CAD with the addition of Q-type asphere support in OpticsBuilder 21.2.

OpticsBuilder 21.2 also provides capabilities for deleting optical assemblies and starting fresh with a new .ZBD file, further improving the workflow between OpticStudio and OpticsBuilder.

About Zemax

Zemax's industry-leading optical product design and simulation software, OpticStudio®, OpticsBuilder™, and OpticsViewer™, helps optical, mechanical, and manufacturing engineering teams turn their ideas into reality. Standardizing on Zemax software reduces design iterations and repeated prototypes, speeding time to market and reducing development costs. Zemax is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and has offices in the UK, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and China. For more information: www.Zemax.com.

Contact:

Dorothy Pults

Chief Product Marketing Officer, Zemax

[email protected]

SOURCE Zemax

Related Links

zemax.com

