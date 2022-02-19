LatestBedding Launches Brand-New Quilt Sets Under Bebejan Brand

"At LatestBedding, we don't think price should be a barrier when it comes to either product quality or selection," said company director Ali Hassan. "With that in mind, we're excited to expand our popular Bebejan line to include reversible three-piece quilt sets in the latest colors and styles. Our goal is to ensure everyone has access to stylish bedding that's also budget friendly."

The new Bebejan quilt sets feature 230-thread count cotton sateen sheets and trendy reversible designs. Customers can choose from an array of options including the Nicole set , which boasts a bold floral print atop gray ombre on one side and a subtle yet lovely allover tonal leaf print on the opposite side. The quilt, which includes 100 gsm polyester wadding, comes complete with matching reversible shams and a reusable quilted tote for easy storage. It's available in sizes queen and king.

For customers who prefer darker colors in the bedroom, the Cordon three-piece quilt set is a natural and warm choice. Featuring deep plum, burgundy, and amethyst, this stunning set showcases a bold stripe pattern on the front and an allover mini medallion print on the opposite side. Great as a layering piece or as an alternative to a heavy comforter, the Cordon reversible set allows individuals to makeover their bedrooms in mere minutes.

"At LatestBedding, luxury comforters and quilt sets are just the beginning," said Ali Hassan. "We're committed to offering everything you need to make your room beautiful."

LatestBedding is pleased to carry a wide range of bedding products and decor, including coverlets, Egyptian cotton sheets, decorative pillows, window coverings, duvets, and throws blankets. Additionally, the bedding company strives to carry ethically responsible brands like Bebejan, which has recently gone 100 percent sustainable. Other brands in the LatestBedding collection include Pure Parima, J Queen, Lili Alessandra, Waterford, and DKNY.

To find out more about the bedding products currently available at LatestBedding, contact the team online . You can also shop premium bedding designs on the website.

