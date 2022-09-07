Latex Medical Gloves Market to record USD 4.43 Bn growth -- Driven by rising concerns on hygiene and safety from HAIs

Sep 07, 2022, 12:10 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latex Medical Gloves Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 4.43 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report
The global latex medical gloves market fragmented and is moderately competitive because of the presence of established vendors. The global latex medical gloves market is dominated by major players, such as Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Goodway Integrated Industries Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Bhd., Cardinal Health, Inc., and Kimberley-Clark Corp.
Most Malaysian suppliers have a firm grip on the rubber gloves demand and supply chain. Goodway Integrated Industries Bhd is a prominent player in the market and is expanding its production capacity of various medical gloves. For instance, in May 2022, the company started the production of latex gloves in its new plant in Nilai, Malaysia. The new production plant has added a production capacity of 1.05 billion pieces per annum to the company existing production capacity. Some vendors such as Molnlycke Health Care AB, Cardinal Health Inc., and Ansell Ltd. are engaging in product expansion activities and are investing heavily in developing allergy-free gloves. Such developments are expected to intensify the competition in the market in focus during the forecast period.
Although the Rising concerns on hygiene and safety from HAIs will offer immense growth opportunities, the adverse impacts of latex medical gloves will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here
The global latex medical gloves market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Disposable
- Reusable
The demand for disposable latex gloves has been significant in the market. These are made of natural latex. They offer high comfort and dexterity, good tensile, and tear strength, have a relatively low modulus, and help reduce hand fatigue. Also, disposable medical gloves made from natural latex are mostly preferred while handling biological and water-based materials during surgical interventions. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
North America will emerge as the key market, occupying 36% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as the presence of advanced healthcare facilities, growing concerns about safety and hygiene practices in healthcare facilities, rising incidences of various acute and chronic diseases, and the growing number of surgeries.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our latex medical gloves market report covers the following areas:
- Latex Medical Gloves Market Size
- Latex Medical Gloves Market Trends
- Latex Medical Gloves Market Industry Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the latex medical gloves market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the latex medical gloves market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist latex medical gloves market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the latex medical gloves market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the latex medical gloves market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of latex medical gloves market vendors
- generated by emerging segments in healthcare: Growing adoption of healthcare supplies for home-based healthcare, home medical devices, and other advanced application areas such as robotic surgery will aid in the growth of this market.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
