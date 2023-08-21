LATHAM & WATKINS ADDS CORPORATE M&A PARTNER IN NEW YORK

Andrew Elken advises public companies on high-profile M&A transactions and shareholder activism defense.

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Andrew Elken has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Elken brings extensive experience advising public companies on complex mergers and acquisitions, shareholder activism defense, corporate governance, securities law, and other significant corporate matters.

Andrew Elken, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"Andrew's experience advising public company clients on high-stakes transactions and other complex corporate matters adds to the depth of talent in our New York office and M&A practice globally, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the firm," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York.

Elken has advised on major M&A transactions across numerous industries, including technology, media and telecommunications, energy and infrastructure, healthcare, consumer products, transportation, industrials, and financial services. He also regularly represents public companies and boards of directors in connection with shareholder activist proposals and proxy solicitations.

"Andrew is a tremendous addition to our market-leading M&A practice as we continue expanding the group with top-notch legal talent to serve our extensive and ever-growing public company client base," said Charles Ruck, Global Chair of Latham & Watkins' Corporate Department. "We continue to see increased demand for high-end public M&A services and other sophisticated corporate matters such as shareholder activism defense. Andrew's practice complements the Latham platform and his experience will greatly benefit our clients."

Elken is the second partner to join Latham's Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in New York in 2023. The firm announced in March the arrival of Ian Nussbaum, who also advises companies and boards of directors on mergers and acquisitions and shareholder activism defense.

"Latham's integrated global platform allows the firm to serve as a strategic adviser to companies on the full range of their business needs, and I look forward to being part of a firm with such deep offerings," Elken said. "I am also drawn to Latham's dynamic, collaborative, and entrepreneurial culture, and am excited for the opportunity to serve clients as part of its premier M&A practice."

Elken joins from Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP. He received his JD, Order of the Coif, from the University of Southern California School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Princeton University.

