LATHAM & WATKINS ADDS EXPERIENCED INVESTMENT FUNDS PRACTITIONER IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

Aaron Gilbride brings unique combination of private practice and government experience to firm's strong and growing Investment Funds Practice

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Aaron Gilbride has joined the firm's Washington, D.C. office as a partner in the Investment Funds Practice. Gilbride advises on the full range of regulatory matters impacting investment advisers and investment funds, with a particular focus on compliance, enforcement, and securities regulations relevant to fund formation and structuring, as well as the operation and management of investment advisers.

Gilbride has extensive experience advising investment advisers, public and private investment funds, fund directors, and other financial institutions on a range of federal securities and banking laws and regulations, as well as examinations and enforcement matters.

He also previously served in numerous roles at the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including as Branch Chief in the Chief Counsel's Office in the Division of Investment Management. At the SEC, Gilbride focused on the regulation of investment advisers and investment funds and provided policy recommendations affecting the asset management industry. He worked closely with the SEC's Division of Enforcement and Division of Examinations on examinations and enforcement matters relating to investment advisers and investment funds.

"Aaron brings a compelling combination of private practice and government experience to our growing Investment Funds Practice. His arrival further bolsters our capability and he is perfectly equipped to help our clients navigate the full breadth of regulatory issues. His substantive legal talents, combined with his policy and regulatory experience, will substantially support our preeminent transactional practices," said Dan Lennon, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in Washington, D.C.

"Aaron is a great strategic fit for our practice: he is knowledgeable, thoughtful, and brings an enormous amount of experience in a wide range of substantive regulatory areas," added Oliver Felsenstein, Global Chair of Latham & Watkins' Private Equity and Investment Funds Practices. "His insight into the regulatory regimes applicable to our clients is highly complementary to our expanding Investment Funds Practice and top-tier M&A, private equity, and private capital capabilities. We are thrilled to welcome Aaron to the firm as we remain focused on building out our practice to serve our clients' evolving needs."

"Joining Latham presents a unique opportunity to continue to grow my practice and advance the interests of my clients, who will benefit from the firm's global capabilities and resources," said Gilbride. "I look forward to joining the team and contributing to the continued success and growth of the practice."

Gilbride is the latest lawyer to join Latham's Investment Funds Practice in recent months, following the arrivals of partners John Kelley, David Sherman, and Jamie Lynn Walter, and counsel Joel Cavanaugh. Gilbride, Walter, and Cavanaugh all bring significant experience working in the SEC's Division of Investment Management.

Gilbride joins Latham from Davis Polk. He received his JD from American University, Washington College of Law and a BSc from Miami University.

