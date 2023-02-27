LATHAM & WATKINS ADDS FUNDS-FOCUSED TAX PARTNER IN NEW YORK

Michael Milazzo advises on the tax aspects of forming, structuring, and investing in private funds.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Michael Milazzo has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Transactional Tax Practice. Milazzo advises private investment funds and their sponsors on the tax aspects of forming, structuring, and investing in private funds, including private equity, infrastructure, credit and debt, real estate, venture/growth equity, and ESG/energy transition funds, across the US and Europe.

Michael Milazzo, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"Michael is a terrific addition to Latham's tax and funds teams, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the New York office," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "His practice is well-aligned to meet the strategic needs of our clients, and he will be a major asset as demand for our market-leading funds work continues to grow."

Milazzo's extensive and broad funds experience includes representing clients on a variety of transactional tax matters, including in connection with fund structuring and formation, as well as advising on secondary and continuation funds and GP minority stake sales.

"We are excited to welcome Michael to our leading Transactional Tax Practice," said Jiyeon Lee-Lim, Global Chair of Latham & Watkins' Tax Department. "His practice perfectly complements our ever-growing base of private equity and funds clients and the tax services that they require. In addition, his desire to be part of an integrated team matches our approach to practice. He is an outstanding addition to our group."

"Latham has an exceptionally deep global transactional platform and a culture of close collaboration between teams within the firm. This is a winning combination for the continued growth of my practice and, most importantly, for our clients, whose complex tax issues are addressed by some of the world's leading transactional tax and funds lawyers working together to find practical solutions. I am looking forward to being a part of the firm," said Milazzo.

Milazzo joins Latham from Kirkland & Ellis. He received his JD, cum laude, from Cornell Law School and his BA, summa cum laude, from Kean University.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company. Latham & Watkins operates in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office. Latham & Watkins works in cooperation with the Law Office of Salman M. Al-Sudairi in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

