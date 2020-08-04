Latham & Watkins Adds Leading Emerging Companies Partner In New York

Worley's experience spans a range of industries, including social and digital media, artificial intelligence, insurtech, healthcare, e-commerce, fintech, adtech, enterprise software, network security, and content publishing, as well as biopharmaceuticals and other life science companies, all of which are key players in New York's active emerging companies space.

John Chory, Global Chair of Latham & Watkins' Emerging Companies Practice, said: "Peyton brings terrific experience advising major players in the tech space. He knows the venture capital firms that are driving the tech economy. Combining Peyton's experience with Latham's unmatched global reach makes us better able to meet the needs of our clients."

"Peyton has deep connections in some of the most active, growth sectors in the market. This will be great news to our clients in New York, an important hub for tech innovation," said Michèle Penzer, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "His experience, skill, energy, and entrepreneurial drive underscore our commitment to deliver top-notch tech capabilities in the city, the country, and around the world."

Marc Jaffe, Global Chair of the Corporate Department, added: "We're thrilled to add Peyton to our vibrant Emerging Companies practice. The fact that he brought his first-class experience and market standing to Latham speaks both to the power of our team, and our ability to deliver the best talent to our clients. Peyton is an outstanding addition to our technology practice and he will help accelerate our strategy."

Worley said: "Latham is a firm that provides the highest levels of counsel to clients throughout the life cycle of an emerging company — wherever in the world that company is. I was attracted to Latham's formidable global platform, and how seamlessly the tech practice works with their top-notch regulatory, litigation, and transactional practices. I see Latham as a great way to open opportunities for the clients I advise."

Worley joins from Cooley LLP in New York. He received his Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from Boston University School of Law in 2001. He is admitted to practice in both New York and Massachusetts.

