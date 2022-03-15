Latham & Watkins Adds Prominent Capital Markets Partner in San Diego

O'Brien has substantial experience representing public and private companies in a wide variety of corporate transactions, including public and private debt and equity securities offerings and domestic and cross-border M&A transactions, as well as in connection with corporate governance and SEC reporting and corporate and securities compliance matters. O'Brien has represented companies in a broad range of industries, including the life sciences and biotechnology, information technology, telecommunications, semiconductor, software, defense, financial services, and clean technology industries.

"Teri is highly regarded with tremendous experience in complex capital markets transactions and corporate governance matters, and we are delighted to welcome her," said Cheston Larson, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' San Diego office. "Her understanding of the technology and life sciences sectors, in particular, will further elevate our leadership in those high growth areas and cement our position as the premier capital markets firm in California and globally."

Ian Schuman, Global Chair of Latham's Capital Markets and Public Company Representation Practices, said: "Teri's experience complements our ability to efficiently and comprehensively advise clients at every stage of their lifecycle. She will bring significant value to our clients as they face cutting-edge transactional and public company challenges."

"Latham's global platform and exceptional capabilities across disciplines provide an exciting opportunity to serve my clients, and I'm thrilled to join the team," said O'Brien. "Companies at every stage face a host of distinct issues in the current market environment, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to solve their business challenges."

O'Brien joins Latham from Paul Hastings LLP. She received her JD from the University of San Diego School of Law and BS from San Diego State University.

