LATHAM & WATKINS BOLSTERS HEALTHCARE CAPABILITIES WITH TWO LEADING PARTNERS

Kevin L. Miller brings extensive skill in healthcare private equity and M&A; Jason B. Caron provides comprehensive regulatory and compliance experience.



CHICAGO and WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce the addition of two partners with highly regarded transactional and regulatory healthcare experience: Kevin L. Miller joins the Private Equity and Mergers & Acquisitions Practices, and Jason B. Caron joins the Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice.

Kevin L. Miller (left) and Jason B. Caron (right)

The partners bring a powerful combination of market experience and sector knowledge, coupled with an impressive track record of advising on private equity and strategic transactions in the healthcare industry, as well as on complex healthcare regulatory matters.

"We're delighted to welcome Kevin and Jason to the firm," said Charles Ruck, Global Chair of Latham & Watkins' Corporate Department. "Their deep industry knowledge and unique skill sets complement our well-established and sophisticated, high-end healthcare practice."

Latham provides leading life sciences and healthcare industry knowledge, legal expertise, and commercial and government insight. The new partners add to the firm's capabilities, and have advised on an array of high profile matters, including:

M&A and private equity transactions, strategic affiliations, investments, and joint ventures

Provider equity alignment and long-term incentive plan matters

Regulatory, reimbursement, and policy matters

Federal and state fraud and abuse matters — such as anti-kickback, self-referral, false claims, and false billings

Corporate compliance matters and government inquiries, audits, and investigations

"Kevin and Jason are extraordinary additions to the team, and will be great assets to our clients. They enhance our ability to provide the counsel needed in today's ever-changing healthcare environment. Their track record advising at the cutting edge of the industry underscores their many talents, and we are thrilled to be welcoming them," added John Manthei, Global Chair of Latham's Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice.

Stuart Kurlander, former Global Co-Chair of the Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice, and current Global Co-Chair of the Israel Practice added, "The depth and breadth of knowledge needed to operate effectively in the healthcare industry today cannot be overstated. When you overlay that knowledge with the complexity of the regulatory and legal environment, you begin to understand why bringing on Kevin and Jason is another important and critical step in fully serving our healthcare and life sciences clients today and into the future."

Bringing decades of experience with many of the largest and most active players in this industry, each brings their own focus and will contribute to helping clients navigate the opportunities and challenges resulting from the continued explosive growth in the healthcare industry.

Kevin L. Miller, based in Chicago, brings significant experience advising private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies on complex transactions in the healthcare services and life sciences industries. With a strong healthcare regulatory background, Miller also routinely counsels clients in evaluating healthcare industry trends and investment opportunities, along with the structuring and negotiation of strategic transactions involving healthcare companies.

Miller said: "Latham's stellar position in the market means the firm is well placed — perhaps uniquely so — to respond to the increasingly sophisticated and complex legal needs for investors and operators in the healthcare and life sciences sector. I am eager to work closely with the rest of Latham's multi-disciplinary healthcare team."

Jason B. Caron, based in Washington, D.C., counsels a wide array of healthcare and life sciences organizations ranging from early-stage innovators to established multifaceted national health systems on complex regulatory, reimbursement, and policy matters. He also regularly advises private equity, growth equity, and venture firms as well as lenders, pension funds, and family offices that invest in or support the healthcare and life sciences communities.

Caron said: "I was attracted to Latham's broad corporate platform, top-tier healthcare and life sciences practice, and robust emerging company, private equity, and public company client base. Latham's stellar reputation for working on the most complex and innovative matters is well known, and I am eager to start working with existing Latham clients and grow our presence in the constantly evolving healthcare services marketplace."

Mary Rose Alexander, Office Managing Partner of Latham's Chicago office, said: "Kevin and Jason have the industry experience, reputation, and substantive abilities to support our healthcare and life sciences growth strategy in the near- and long-term. Their experience and client relationships will help us grow our healthcare transactional, regulatory, and advisory capabilities in tandem with the ongoing expansion of our M&A, private capital, and technology practices."

"Their experience fits well with the complex corporate transactions and high-stakes regulatory matters on which we regularly advise," added Dan Lennon, Office Managing Partner of Latham's Washington, D.C., office.

Miller received a JD from Cornell Law School and a BA from Northwestern University. Caron received a JD, with honors, from the University of Maryland and a BS from George Washington University and is a former critical care paramedic.

Both partners join Latham & Watkins from McDermott Will & Emery LLP.

About Latham & Watkins ( lw.com )

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Notes to Editors

1Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company. Latham & Watkins operates in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office. Latham & Watkins works in cooperation with the Law Office of Salman M. Al-Sudairi in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Contacts

Charles Ruck, Global Chair of the Firm's Corporate Department, +1.714.755.8245

John Manthei, Global Chair of the Firm's Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice, +1.202.637.2211

Stuart Kurlander, former Global Co-Chair of the Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice, and current Global Co-Chair of the Israel Practice, +1.202.637.2169

Mary Rose Alexander, Office Managing Partner of Latham's Chicago office, +1.312.876.7672

Dan Lennon, Office Managing Partner of Latham's Washington, D.C., office, +1.202.637.2347

SOURCE Latham & Watkins