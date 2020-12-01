Latham & Watkins Continues Bay Area M&A and Private Equity Practice Expansion

"We are thrilled to welcome Navneeta to our premier Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practices," said Marc Jaffe, Global Chair of Latham & Watkins' Corporate Department. "As a global leader in these practice areas, we remain focused on meeting our clients' needs by continuing to expand them across key markets around the world, including in the Bay Area. Navneeta's addition further underscores that deep commitment."

Kirt Switzer, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in San Francisco, added: "Throughout her past ten years practicing in the Bay Area and Los Angeles, Navneeta has built strong relationships and has an incredible reputation for her deal-savvy and commercial approach, which has earned the trust of clients who have engaged her repeatedly on deals. We look forward to Navneeta being a part of our Bay Area M&A and private equity teams, and know that she will be of tremendous benefit to our clients."

"Latham's reputation for premier M&A and private equity work, complemented by the firm's global platform and multidisciplinary approach is second to none. I am thrilled to be joining the team and look forward to helping continue to expand the M&A and private equity practices in the Bay Area offices," said Rekhi.

Rekhi joins Latham & Watkins from Kirkland & Ellis in San Francisco. She is the latest addition to an extensive group of prominent partners who have recently joined Latham's Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practices, including Eric Schwartzman, who joined in the Bay Area in July. Rekhi received her JD, cum laude, from the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office. Latham & Watkins works in cooperation with the Law Office of Salman M. Al-Sudairi in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Contacts

Marc Jaffe, Global Chair, Corporate Department, +1.212.906.1281

Kirt Switzer, Office Managing Partner San Francisco Office, +1.415.395.8885

Luke Bergstrom, Global Vice Chair, Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and Technology Industry Group, +1.650.463.3083

SOURCE Latham & Watkins

Related Links

http://www.lw.com

