Latham & Watkins Doubles 2L Diversity Scholarships

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that the firm is now accepting 2L diversity scholarship applications and has significantly increased the number of available 2L diversity scholarships for the 2021 summer program. To help increase diversity and inclusion within the legal industry at large, and to alleviate the financial strains on law students, Latham has more than doubled the number of available 2L diversity scholarships, from 18 to 40, for the firm's summer program.

"Latham is seeking the best and brightest students with fresh perspectives on how to deliver excellent client service while deepening our culture of inclusion and allyship for one another. We are committed to increasing diversity in the legal profession, in order to best represent and reflect the communities in which we serve," said Abid R. Qureshi, Global Chair of Latham's Recruiting Committee.

Latham has a longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion: this is the fifteenth year of the scholarship program, and diversity hiring, retention and promotion goals are and will continue to be a key part of the firm's strategic approach.

Rich Trobman, Chair and Managing Partner, said: "A diverse workforce is key to nurturing a culture that fosters fresh ideas, a variety of perspectives, and innovative solutions. By increasing the number of available 2L diversity scholarships, we hope to continue to unlock the full potential of Latham's global platform, because diverse perspectives fuel innovation."

The firm's 2L Diversity Scholars Program offers a unique opportunity to students who have just finished their second year of law school (class of 2022) at an ABA-accredited school. The 10-week program includes in-depth legal training, mentoring, and real-work experience at one of Latham's US offices, and an invitation to Latham's Diversity Leadership Academy, a multi-day program focused on developing and empowering the legal industry's future leaders. Scholars will receive a weekly salary throughout the ten week program, plus a US $25,000 scholarship.

Applications and additional information about Latham's 2L scholarships and programs, are available at: https://www.lwcareers.com/en/offices/united-states/how-to-apply.html

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office. Latham & Watkins works in cooperation with the Law Office of Salman M. Al-Sudairi in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Contacts

Rich Trobman, Chair and Managing Partner, +1.212.906.1650

Abid R. Qureshi, Partner and Chair of Global Recruiting Committee, +1.202.637.2240

SOURCE Latham & Watkins

Related Links

http://www.lw.com

