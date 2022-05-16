Latham & Watkins Expands Investment Funds Practice in New York

"We are thrilled to welcome David to Latham and our New York office," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "He has an excellent reputation in the market for providing clients with commercial, creative advice on their business-critical, sophisticated funds matters. There's no doubt clients will benefit from his counsel while executing on their most important fund-related matters."

Sherman represents a wide range of private equity sponsors, including publicly-traded global asset managers, middle-market sponsors, and first time fund sponsors, across various investment strategies such as buyout, aviation and other transportation strategies, structured equity, credit, special situations, real estate, and infrastructure. Additionally, he represents sponsors on raising various types of co-investment vehicle products, warehouse vehicles, single deal vehicles, and other bespoke structures. He also counsels sponsor clients on internal economic and governance arrangements, seed investments, continuation funds, spin-offs, conflict transactions, and other corporate transactions involving private investment funds.

"Continuing to expand our robust private equity platform is a strategic priority of the firm. David's experience representing a broad array of private equity clients on a full range of funds matters is a perfect fit for our market-leading Investment Funds and Private Equity Practices. We are excited to have him as part of our group," said Alex Kelly, Global Vice Chair of Latham's Private Equity and Investment Funds Practices.

"Latham's integrated global private equity platform is second to none, and I am looking forward to joining the team," said Sherman. "The firm's collegial culture and collaborative approach to partnering with clients will be a great fit for me and my practice. Latham's Investment Funds Practice will continue to be a destination for private equity sponsors and talent alike."

Sherman joins Latham from Kirkland & Ellis in New York. He received his JD from the University of Virginia School of Law and his BA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

