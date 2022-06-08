LATHAM & WATKINS EXPANDS INVESTMENT FUNDS PRACTICE IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

Walter brings both public and private sector experience related to the investment management industry. She has represented some of the world's largest asset managers on a wide range of regulatory and compliance matters, and has successfully counseled clients through numerous complex examinations and enforcement investigations by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Walter also has extensive experience handling day-to-day regulatory and compliance matters for investment advisers and family offices, and routinely advises on fund formations, restructurings, secondary transactions, succession planning arrangements, management team spin-outs, minority stake investments, SPACs, M&A and IPO transactions involving fund managers, and SEC considerations for non-US advisers seeking to expand their US operations.

"Jamie is a tremendous addition to our Investment Funds Practice, and we are thrilled to welcome her to Latham and to the Washington office," said Daniel Lennon, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in Washington, D.C. "Her combined experience working in both private practice and government brings tremendous value to our clients, who are grappling with regulatory challenges on a daily basis."

Walter previously served as Senior Counsel in the Division of Investment Management, Private Funds Branch of the SEC where she was responsible for advising on matters involving investment advisers and investment funds, including private funds, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds. She worked closely with the SEC's Division of Enforcement and Division of Examinations and was a key member of several SEC rulemakings.

"Jamie's arrival further cements Latham's status as a market-leading funds practice, and we are excited to welcome her to the group," said Oliver Felsenstein, Global Chair of Latham & Watkins' Private Equity and Investment Funds Practices. "Jamie has deep experience navigating the evolving business and regulatory environments in which asset managers operate, and her skillset will help us address the needs of clients across our private equity and funds platform."

"Latham's diverse Investment Funds Practice, broad private equity platform, and deep regulatory experience and insights makes the firm a clear market-leader. I look forward to serving my clients from this outstanding platform," said Walter. "Consistent with the firm's culture, the group takes a collaborative approach to problem-solving that fosters creative solutions at every stage of the investment lifecycle."

Walter is the second partner to join Latham's Investment Funds Practice in recent weeks. In May, the firm announced the arrival of David Sherman, based in New York.

Walter received her JD, magna cum laude, from Tulane University Law School and a BA, cum laude, from Ohio University. She joins Latham from Kirkland & Ellis.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Notes to Editors

Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA ) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France , Hong Kong , Italy , Singapore , and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan . Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company. Latham & Watkins operates in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office. Latham & Watkins works in cooperation with the Law Firm of Salman M. Al-Sudairi , a limited liability company, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia .

Contacts

Dan Lennon, Office Managing Partner, Washington. D.C., +1.202.637.2200

Oliver Felsenstein, Global Chair, Private Equity and Investment Funds Practices, +49.69.6062.6590

SOURCE Latham & Watkins LLP