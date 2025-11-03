Latham & Watkins Expands M&A and Private Equity Practice in Houston

Max Klupchak brings significant in-house and private practice experience advising on middle-market private equity transactions.

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Max Klupchak has joined the firm's Houston office as a partner in the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice. Klupchak advises private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies on leveraged buyouts, mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and minority investments, with a particular focus on the industrials, manufacturing, distribution, and business services sectors.

Max Klupchak, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"Max is a dynamic lawyer with a deep understanding of the private equity ecosystem in Texas and throughout the US, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the firm," said Nick Dhesi, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in Houston. "His experience with middle-market deals and the industrials and manufacturing sectors, in particular, enhances our leading private equity practice not only in Texas, but across the firm."

Most recently, Klupchak served for 10 years as General Counsel of The Sterling Group, a Texas-based middle-market private equity firm, where he oversaw all legal aspects of the firm's growth and operations. In addition to advising on M&A, Klupchak was responsible for all fund, GP, compliance, and portfolio matters, developing a unique blend of private equity-focused knowledge and experience. Before that, Klupchak practiced at another global law firm.

"We've been adding tremendous talent to our global M&A and private equity practice, and Max is a continuation of this trend. His time spent as an in-house private equity lawyer gives him a unique perspective on the day-to-day legal and business considerations in the private capital space that will be an asset to our platform," said Alex Kelly, Global Co-Chair of Latham & Watkins' Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice. "As private equity transactions become increasingly complex and competitive, Max's commercial insight and operational experience will help our clients seize opportunities and achieve their most ambitious goals."

"Having worked alongside Latham for many years as a client, I have seen how the firm is uniquely positioned to provide a collaborative approach and vast practice that are second to none. I am excited to join the team and look forward to contributing to the firm's ongoing success and growth," said Klupchak.

Klupchak received his JD from Emory University School of Law and his BA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

About Latham & Watkins ( lw.com )

Latham & Watkins is a leading global law firm that brings together exceptional legal talent in financial centers around the world to advise on complex transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. The firm's deep market and product knowledge, industry experience, vast scale, and commitment to innovation and excellence help clients navigate their most critical challenges and achieve their goals.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company, in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office, and in Saudi Arabia through a limited liability company.

Contacts

Nick Dhesi, Houston Office Managing Partner, +1.713.546.7409

Alex Kelly, Global Co-Chair, Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice, +1.212.906.4615

SOURCE Latham & Watkins LLP