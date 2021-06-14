Latham & Watkins Expands Private Equity and Mergers & Acquisitions Practices in Los Angeles

Ms. Ryan represents private equity funds and public and private companies in a variety of matters, including mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, take private transactions, distressed acquisitions, SPAC and deSPAC transactions, minority investments, recapitalizations, and other complex corporate transactions. Ms. Ryan's clients have included many of the leading private equity funds and their portfolio companies, as well as public companies. She has led scores of complex transactions in a wide variety of industries.

"Tana is a tremendous addition to our leading Private Equity and Mergers & Acquisitions Practices, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the firm," said Charles Ruck, Global Chair of Latham's Corporate Department. "As M&A activity continues at a record pace, clients are increasingly seeking a one-stop, globally integrated law firm to advise on their most sophisticated transactions, and the addition of Tana underscores our continued commitment to growing in line with our clients' needs."

"The M&A and private equity teams in our Los Angeles office work on some of the most exciting and complex deals in southern California, across the US, and internationally, and Tana is an excellent addition to our strong platform," said Larry Seymour, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in Los Angeles. "Continuing to grow these transactional practices in Southern California is a strategic priority of the firm as we are continuously focused on delivering best-in-class service on the most sophisticated and high-stakes deals in the market."

"Tana has significant experience representing leading private equity firms and their portfolio companies on sophisticated deals, and we are excited to welcome her to our premier global practice," said Paul Sheridan, Global Chair of Latham's Private Equity Practice. "She has managed deals across a wide range of industries and geographies, and is known throughout the market for delivering the highest quality of work."

"I am thrilled to be joining Latham's impressive global platform, which is second to none and will allow me to serve my clients comprehensively both domestically and internationally," said Ms. Ryan. "I have been drawn to Latham's collegial culture and reputation for working with a team-based approach, and look forward to taking part in the fantastic work for which the firm is known."

Ryan joins Latham from Kirkland & Ellis in Los Angeles. She received her JD from the University of Chicago Law School. She has been recognized as one of the most influential women by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2018 and 2021.

