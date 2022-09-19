Latham & Watkins Expands Real Estate Practice in Los Angeles

Matthew Friedrich brings diverse experience advising private and institutional real estate investors, developers, and operators in commercial real estate transactions.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Matthew Friedrich has joined the firm's Los Angeles office as a partner in the Real Estate Practice and member of the Corporate Department. Friedrich represents private equity investors, operators, and developers on a range of complex commercial real estate transactions and financings.

Matt Friedrich

"Matt is a welcome addition to Latham, our Los Angeles office, and the West Coast region," said Larry Seymour, Office Managing Partner in Los Angeles. "Matt's knowledge of the market locally as well as his robust experience across all types of real estate transactions nationally adds valuable capabilities that will help us continue to meet growing demand in the area."

Friedrich advises on ground-up construction, programmatic and single-asset joint ventures, and acquisitions, sales, and financings across asset classes and geographies.

"As we continue to expand globally and in key markets such as Los Angeles, we are thrilled to add Matt to our team to serve our local client base and our national clients on both West Coast and national transactions," said Michelle Kelban, Global Co-Chair of Latham's Real Estate Practice. "His experience with complex real estate transactions integrates seamlessly with Latham's offerings and our extensive REITs Industry Group, and his presence on the West Coast further strengthens our position as a premier full-service real estate practice."

"As a former Latham associate, rejoining the firm as a partner is like coming home," said Friedrich. "In addition to being attracted to the collegial culture, Latham's integrated global platform spanning the spectrum of transactional practices is a great complement to my practice. I look forward to building upon the strong foundation that already exists, while serving clients on a range of complex and cutting-edge real estate deals."

Friedrich's addition follows the announcement that Carsten Loll will join the Real Estate Practice next month, splitting his time between Latham's Frankfurt and Munich offices, and bolstering the firm's private equity real estate capabilities and growth in Europe. Also, earlier this year, David Freedman joined the firm's New York office, adding depth to the firm's capabilities in commercial real estate lending transactions and structured financing transactions.

Friedrich received his JD, magna cum laude, from Loyola Marymount University and his BA from the University of California, Los Angeles. He joins Latham from Winston & Strawn in Los Angeles.

