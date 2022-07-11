Latham & Watkins Expands Virtual Experience Program Series With Intellectual Property Litigation Offering

Through the firm's seventh digital module, aspiring legal professionals can explore ways a global law firm may approach a hypothetical patent dispute.

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce the launch of the Intellectual Property Litigation Virtual Experience Program (VEP), the latest offering in the firm's VEP series. The program gives participants, particularly law students and other aspiring legal professionals, an interactive opportunity to learn more about the nature of a global law firm's practice through a patent litigation lens.

"Our IP litigation clients demand trial lawyers who can leverage deep technical knowledge, industry insight, and litigation experience across venues to protect their most important assets," said David Callahan, Global Chair of Latham's Intellectual Property Litigation Practice. "We designed this program to provide the next generation of IP litigators real-world experience that they can expect to see in practice."

The Intellectual Property Litigation VEP launch marks Latham's seventh VEP on Forage, an innovative, open-access platform connecting users with companies and law firms. It joins VEPs for Mergers & Acquisitions, White Collar Defense & Investigations, Emerging Companies, Banking, Antitrust & Competition, and Restructuring & Special Situations. Each program immerses participants in navigating legal issues in a transaction or litigation matter.

"Our complimentary virtual learning programs allow us to level the playing field for legal field entrants, as well as attract and cultivate future generations of lawyers," said Abid R. Qureshi, Global Chair of Latham's Recruiting Committee. "Of our VEP participants to date, 35% identify as first-generation university students who may not have had any direct experience with professionals in the legal industry."

Since the program's inception in October 2019, more than 50,000 individuals have participated worldwide, many of whom otherwise may not have exposure to the legal world's inner workings.

The virtual work experience program allows participants to work with and provide advice to a client in a patent litigation dispute and better understand the key factors involved in protecting a client's patent rights. The tasks include identifying a patent's anatomy, selecting the jurisdiction for IP disputes, distinguishing patent prosecution and patent litigation, analyzing and discussing a patent, conducting a prior art search, and identifying the key events in a patent litigation dispute.

Latham's Intellectual Property Litigation Practice consistently earns recognition as a market leader and accolades for high-profile victories. The team of more than 100 IP litigators brings trial-tested experience to matters ranging from cutting-edge pharmaceutical and technology patent disputes to the copyright, trademark, and trade secrets cases that reshape industries. The firm's robust global platform allows the group to tailor teams that align Latham's specific capabilities with each client's needs, regardless of the IP at issue. Latham can also address any combination of IP and related antitrust, contract, and unfair business practices claims. To learn more about careers at Latham, visit LWcareers.com.

