Latham & Watkins Grows Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice

Rosemergy regularly represents private equity funds and public and private companies in connection with stock and asset acquisitions and divestitures, mergers, add-on and carve-out transactions, bankruptcy-related transactions, joint ventures, spin-offs, and large equity investments. He also advises funds, companies, executives, and management teams on executive compensation matters, including the establishment of equity-based compensation arrangements, other incentive compensation arrangements, and nonqualified deferred compensation arrangements.

"Ben is a highly-regarded lawyer with a sophisticated skillset that will be of tremendous value to our clients who are navigating increasingly complex benefits and compensation matters," added Bradd Williamson, Global Chair of Latham's Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice. "Demand for lawyers with Ben's experience has risen exponentially in recent years in line with the overall growth of Latham's M&A and private equity practices, and we are excited to welcome him to our global team."

"Ben is an excellent addition to our market-leading transactional teams in Chicago as well as throughout the US and globally, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the firm," said Cathy Birkeland, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' Chicago office. "His experience advising private equity funds, public and private companies, executives, and management teams is aligned with the clients that we serve, and Ben's skillset and commercial sense further enhances the value of service that we provide to support our robust deal pipeline."

"Latham's expansive and diverse global platform is second-to-none, and this is an exciting opportunity that will benefit my clients greatly," said Rosemergy. "I am personally drawn to Latham's collegial culture and team-based approach, and admire the firm's vision for continued development and growth."

Rosemergy received his JD from the University of Missouri School of Law and his BA from the University of Missouri. He joins Latham from Sidley Austin LLP in Chicago.

