Latham & Watkins Grows Global Entertainment, Sports & Media Practice In New York

"Frank is very well-regarded in the New York legal market, and we are delighted to welcome him to the firm," said Michèle Penzer, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "His experience representing some of the industry's most prestigious sports and media organizations will be of tremendous benefit to our clients not only in New York but around the world."

"Frank is a fantastic addition to Latham's world class corporate department and I am thrilled at the experience and industry knowledge he will bring," said Marc Jaffe, Global Chair of Latham & Watkins' Corporate Department. "Frank has a strong presence in the sports and media industry, and his arrival further enhances our global platform while demonstrating our deep commitment to growing in line with our clients' needs."

Saviano's practice includes representing a number of sports and media organizations, including many sports leagues and organizations, professional sports teams and owners, private equity firms, financial institutions and sports media networks in their significant transactional matters.

Joseph Calabrese, Global Chair of Latham & Watkins' Entertainment, Sports & Media practice said, "Frank is another first-rate addition to our expanding global ESM team. He has an outstanding reputation and exemplifies the skill and know-how needed to lead clients through their most complex, high-profile deals in the ever-changing sports and media sector. His presence in New York further reinforces the geographic reach of our global practice."

"Latham is well renowned as a leading entertainment, sports and media practice and I am excited to join this incredible team and help contribute to its continued growth and global reach," said Saviano. "I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues in New York, and around the globe to continue providing the highest level of service to Latham's sophisticated base of clients."

Saviano joins Latham & Watkins from Proskauer in New York. He received his JD from the University of Virginia Law School and his BA from Trinity College.

About Latham & Watkins

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Contacts

Marc Jaffe, Global Chair, Corporate Department, 212.906.1281

Joseph Calabrese, Global Chair, Entertainment, Sports & Media Practice, 424.653.5533

Michèle Penzer, New York Office Managing Partner, 212.906.1245

SOURCE Latham & Watkins

Related Links

http://www.lw.com

